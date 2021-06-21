The feature “Send page” to other devices comes to Edge in the stable version so you can use it

Microsoft continues with its roadmap in Edge and in bringing options and functions to the stable version that have previously been tested in the development channels by those who use the Canary, Dev or Beta versions of the browser. And with this planning, already They are adding to Edge in the stable version the option to “Send pages” to other devices.

A way to share an open page with another device just by clicking the right mouse button and that is being progressively displayed among those who make use of the stable version. What’s more, it is a change that comes from the server side, so you don’t have to do anything to activate it.

Share page in one click

The tab sharing function was already present in Edge’s Canary and Dev Channel and now it reaches the stable version that carries the number 91.0.864.54. An option already available although as reported in Windows Latest, it may still take a few hours to reach your computer, for now not all users have access to it.

In my case, after performing the tests, I had to restart Edge so that it would appear as active, in the same way that it previously appeared in the development channels.

Now thanks to the option “Send page” users can send a tab to any device in which we are registered with the same account. Fewer steps to share content that also avoids having to synchronize bookmarks or send links by mail or messaging applications.

The function, available in Edge in version 91.0.864.54 for Windows and macOS, it is activated on the server side and to use it it is only necessary to click with the right button on the tab that we want to share to the compatible devices with which we have logged in with our Microsoft account.

Upon receiving the page or tab, a notice will appear on the receiving device with the name and URL of the web page. Furthermore, along with the above method, a page can also be shared by right-clicking on the links and then selecting the device to share the link.