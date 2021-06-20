the eleven best free strategy games for android

There are those who prefer action games in which they destroy enemies with brute force, those who prefer the game to have more tactical elements and those who want both at the same time. For all of them, we have selected the best free strategy games you’ll find on Google Play.

We are not talking about real-time strategy – which you will find some in the list – but in a broader term. So expect to find games too Tower defense, cards, board games and others. All of them free, even if they have integrated payments to buy items.

Class of Clans

Class of Clans is a mass phenomenon that could not be missing from our list: it has garnered more than 500 million downloads. As the name suggests, the main idea is to build your village and face battles to the death with players from all over the world.

Much of the probability of victory will depend on the battle strategies with infinite combinations of spells, troops and heroes. You must defend your village from enemy attacks with towers, cannons, bombs, traps, mortars and walls and the invaluable help of epic heroes.

Clash royale

Clash Royale is the spin-off of Clash of Clans that after five years is still immensely popular. It is a multiplayer game in real time starring the characters Clash focused on the 1 vs 1 and 2 vs 2 battles in real time with players from all over the world.

To succeed you must collect a wide variety of troop, spell and defense cards. The objective is destroy the king’s enemy towers and the princesses, thus winning trophies, crowns and glory.

Boom Beach

Supercell, also creator of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, has a good fit for mobile strategy games, and basically every release is a success. The objective this time is attack enemy bases to free enslaved islanders.

The gameplay mechanics are similar – not identical – to Clash of Clans, although with a more modern setting. They wait for you battles with players from all over the world as you explore the tropical archipelago and land on the islands to storm bases.

Plague Inc

Plague Inc is a game that unfortunately resembled reality too much as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed last year. Although his initial goal was to infect the world, last year the most hopeful option of playing to save the world was added.

The goal of the game is extinguish humanity with your pathogen. From patient zero infection to sabotaging humanity’s efforts to try and fight infection, with 12 different types of pathogens available.

Fallout shelter

In 2015, Bethesda launched Fallout Shelter on Android as a game related to the launch of Fallout 4. The result was far more ambitious than typical. companion apps, with a curious strategy game in which you must manage a nuclear shelter.

The game has been downloaded more than 10 million times and mixes elements of strategy and RPG to keep you entertained. As you progress, you should grow your shelter and, if possible, improve the living conditions of its inhabitants.

Plants vs Zombies 2 Free

Plants vs Zombies is one of those legendary games that it is almost impossible not to have played at some point. Plants vs Zombies 2 is free and under the same premise as always: stop the hordes of zombies by using plants.

You must precisely choose the right type of plant for each type of zombies, as well as place them in the appropriate place, if you want to survive the zombie avalanches. It is also possible compete with other players.

Risk

Risk is one of the best-known board games and, like so many others, it has a version for mobile phones and tablets that you can also play for free. Basically, it is the Risk board game, on your mobile.

That is, the goal is world domination, which is also multiplatform: you can face PC and mobile players. They are games of up to six players with game modes like global domination, play with friends, a player Y come and play.

Command & Conquer: Rivals

Few games of real time strategy they are as well known as the classic Command & Conquer. Command & Conquer Rivals is not exactly the same, but it is a related experience that will please some and scandalize others.

The goal in Command & Conquer Rivals is not to lead the NOD32 or GDI to glory, but to compete in real-time battles against other players. They are frantic and fast games where the units you deploy in combat take on special importance.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone is a veteran trading card game from Blizzard, creators of World of Warcraft, Overwatch and many other titles. The game is based on the Warcraft universe and in our review we highlighted that it could be really addictive.

To get out of the battles against other players – up to 8 players – you must collect powerful cards and upgrade your decks. Minions, spells, missions and the heroes of the Warcraft universe await you.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

A couple of years ago Riot Games announced that it would make the leap to mobile with several games from the League of Legends universe. League of Legends Wild Rift was one of them and it hit mobile at the end of last year. Since then it has been downloaded more than 10 million times.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is something like the usual LoL, but on mobile. Quick games of about 15 to 20 minutes maximum, with well-known characters and an important competitive component.

Dominations

In the absence of Microsoft being encouraged to launch a Age of Empires for mobile, the closest thing we will find in the genre is perhaps Dominations. The idea is similar: start with a small village and turn it into a modern metropolis.

At Dominations you will find eight civilizations, like Romans or Japanese. Each civilization has special forces and unique units, which you must command in battle to annihilate enemies in battles against other players.