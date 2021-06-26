The digital table, with more than 40 board games, that you will want to have at home

The typical way we know to play chess, Monopoly, Scrabble and other board games is about to change with the arrival of a digital table that will bring pre-installed more than 40 games and apps to enjoy with families and friends.

After successfully exceeding the funding targets on Kickstarter, the Infinity Game is about to hit the market and here we have all the features of the new gadget from the company Arcade1Up.

What does the Infinity Game digital gaming table bring?

It is a device that looks like a giant tablet, which will come with up to 40 totally free games since their launch (Battleship, Scrabble, Monopoly, Chess, Trouble and Connect 4 are the flagships). The table’s developer, Arcade1Up, has said that they will release two paid titles, Pandemic and Ticket to Ride, but these will be free to those who sponsored the project on Kickstarter. The table also includes a puzzle app, a coloring book app, a sudoku app, and a word search tool.

In addition to the above, there is the possibility to play with up to 6 people, as long as the game allows it. Even thanks to the fact that it has an internet connection, you can play online without any problem.

In the design area, the table has 4 legs that can be knee-high. Likewise, these can be removed to play from the ground. In the absence of one, we found two models for the Infinity Game: a 24-inch model, which weighs 20.8 kilograms, and another 32-inch model, which weighs 27.2 kilograms, heavier than we thought.

Regarding its price, from the project website on Kickstarter it is shown that the 24-inch version is priced at $ 599While its older sister, the 32-inch, would be available for $ 799.

If the price of both models seems a bit high, you should know that there are more than 850 units sold, and it is only in the pre-sale of the tables. We will see how successful it can be as of July 17, the date on which they will go on sale officially.