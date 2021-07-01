The design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is filtered, which will arrive with Google Wear

This new generation of Samsung watches is going to be very different from the previous ones since It will be one of the first in which the Koreans do not include their already famous Tizen, the OS that would have wanted to govern the entire ecosystem of the brand but that in the end, was relegated to wearables. That is, smart watches, activity bracelets, etc.

New Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Ah

Now, for this generation of smartwatch of 2021, Samsung has thought that the best thing was to evolve, and it has done it with the help of Google to jointly develop an operating system that meets its needs. An Android-inspired Wear that comes to replace Wear OS we’ve all seen in a multitude of smart devices in recent times.

Goodbye to the Active range?

Surely the only one but that we can put Samsung with its wearables is that the names and the ranges have not been all the standard and recognizable that we could wish for, especially to keep track of which are the most modern models, the new generations, etc. The fact is that according to the latest leaks, the new model they are preparing to launch will be called Galaxy Watch4 Classic, so we say goodbye to the name Active as a category (for now).

And to faith that the name represents the device because its classic appearance is more than evident in the eyes of anyone looking at the photographs that have just been leaked. It’s more, could remind some models of 2017 (Frontier) who were diving into that more traditional wristwatch concept. Be that as it may, in this case we have two buttons to control the wearable’s activity and a house brand rotating bezel.

This model It will arrive in sizes 42, 44 and 46mm. and white, gray and black colors, stainless steel or aluminum case with 20mm straps. standards as well as a screen protected with Gorilla Glass DX or DX + technology. Of course, it will feature water resistance for dives up to 5ATM and MIL-STD-810G (military) certification. At the moment, they have not transcended or possible launch dates or estimated prices as well as variants with data connectivity (4G preferably). Of what there is no doubt is that Samsung wanted to be safe in its commitment to the new operating system developed together with Google and will have a One UI customization layer, as in the case of all their smartphones.

