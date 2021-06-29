The Delta Delay: Everything announced today as Micheal Martin confirms delay to indoor dining and pub reopening

The Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, has today confirmed a delay to the much-anticipated return of indoor dining which was originally planned for July 5.

Due to the rise of the delta variant, which is far more transmissible than previous variants, the Government has decided to delay the return until at least July 19.

Ministers are also considering keeping indoor dining restricted to those who’ve been fully vaccinated, which has been advised by NPHET.

The Vintners Association has rejected that proposal as unworkable and unenforceable.

This news comes on the back of a forecast from NPHET, which painted a stark picture if indoor dining was to resume while the Delta variant continues to grow.

Other changes that were set to be introduced on July 5 are still going ahead.

These include increasing wedding guests from 25 to 50. Protective measures will still be in place.

The number of people attending outdoor events will increase including this week’s Leinster Hurling match at Croke Park which is set to have 8,000 spectators.

Other outdoor sports matches/events in smaller arenas will increase from 100 to 200 and 200 to 500.

Indoor activities, such as organised events, return of service in bars and restaurants, training, group exercise, dance are postponed until a system for fully vaccinated people is introduced by July 19.

There is no limit on the amount of fully vaccinated/people who’ve been infected with covid in the last 9 months who can meet up in private homes.

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter .