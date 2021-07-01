The COVID Digital Certificate enters into force today: what it is, what it is for and how it is requested

We enter the month of July and the COVID Digital Certificate is already mandatory. In other words, is now available and operational in all member states of the European Union, although it is true that Spain and the Autonomous Communities began to issue it at the beginning of June.

The COVID Digital Certificate is a free and universal document that will allow travelers to certify, regardless of the redundancy, who have been vaccinated, who have overcome the virus or who have obtained negative results in an antigen test or PCR. In this way, the traveler will be able to avoid quarantines or additional tests at their destination. How does it work? How do you apply? Let’s see it.

What is the COVID Digital Certificate and what is it for?

The COVID Digital Certificate is a document that we can get it for free and in physical or digital format. It is a common document at the European level and is what until a few months ago was known as a Digital Green Certificate. Notably it is not a mandatory certificate to travel, but it does speed things up a lot.

This file includes a QR code, name, date of birth, country and a unique identifier, in addition to one of the three certificates that we can choose, according to the personal context of each person. The three certificates are:

  • Vaccination certificate: certifies that the user has been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Jannsen, how many doses they have and when they have been vaccinated.
  • Negative Covid-19 Test Certificate: certifies that the user has tested negative in a PCR or antigen test. It also shows the date and time of the test, the center, and the test result.
  • Recovery certificate: certifies that the user has passed the virus and shows the date of the positive result, the issuer of the certificate that certifies that the virus has been passed and the relevant dates.

Now that we know what it is, let’s see what it is for. Being a common certificate throughout the European Union, all countries agree to accept its validity. Thus, if you travel from Spain to a country that applies a preventive quarantine to tourists or subjects them to a test, this certificate will serve as a kind of pass. It is a way of showing that we are not posing a risk and saving time.

The same applies to travelers coming to Spain, of course. They will have to show their corresponding certificate (if they have it) to avoid quarantines and tests. However, if they do not have it and want to enter Spain, they will have to complete a health control form through the Spain Travel Health app (an app that, it must be said, has been the subject of criticism on occasion).

In short:

  • The COVID Digital Certificate is common throughout the European UnionIt is not mandatory, it is completely free and can be requested in physical or digital format.
  • Certify that we have passed the virus, we are vaccinated or we have tested negative in an antigen test or PCR.
  • It’s kind of happens which will prevent the host countries we travel to from testing or quarantining us.

How to order

Website of the Ministry of Health.

And how do we get the certificate? We have two ways: “.

  • Use the digital certificate, the permanent Cl @ ve or the Self-signature program to enter.
  • Choose the certificate that corresponds to our context.

    • Done this, the Ministry will send us a PDF with the QR code that we can present at the airports directly from the mobile. No need to download anything. If we want it in physical format, the Ministry will send it to us by post.

    The other option is request the certificate through the services of our Autonomous Community. The process depends on each Community, so below you can find the links to request it in each of them:

    • Andalusia: Through the ClicSalud + portal. It can also be requested from the Andalusia Health App for Android and for iOS.
    • Aragon: From the Salud Informa website. Also from the app Health Informs, available for Android and for iOS.
    • Asturias: All to request it.
    • Canary Islands: From the myHistory portal, also available as a mobile application for Android and iOS.
    • Cantabria: From the CCDCan web, or the app SCSalud App, available for Android and for iOS.
    • Castilla la Mancha: From a specific website created by the Autonomous Community, or from the Sescam app for Android and iOS.
    • Castile and Leon: In the Patient folder, and in the app SACYL Connect available for Android and for iOS.
    • Catalonia: Through the La meva Salut portal or from the app La meva Salut, available for Android and for iOS.
    • Ceuta. The autonomous city allows it to be done from the My folder website.
    • Valencian Community: Using the website of the EU Digital COVID Certificate you can register using the health card number and the date of birth, upon confirmation and for iOS.
    • Estremadura: Using the Salud Extremadura portal, or with the app CSOnline Extremadura, available for Android and for iOS.
    • Galicia: Through the Chave365 system, and with the application PassCovid.gal available for Android and for iOS.
    • The Rioja: From the Rioja Salud website, and the app RiojaHealth, available for Android and for iOS.
    • Madrid: Through the application Health Card, available for Android and iOS, or from the My health folder portal.
    • Melilla: The autonomous city does not have its own method.
    • Murcia: Through the website of its Electronic Office.
    • Navarre: Using the Personal Health Folder website or from the app Personal Health Folder, available for Android and for iOS
    • Basque Country: The certificate can be downloaded from the Osakidetza website, and from the app Osakidetza available for Android and for iOS.

