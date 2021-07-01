The COVID Digital Certificate enters into force today: what it is, what it is for and how it is requested

We enter the month of July and the COVID Digital Certificate is already mandatory. In other words, is now available and operational in all member states of the European Union, although it is true that Spain and the Autonomous Communities began to issue it at the beginning of June.

The COVID Digital Certificate is a free and universal document that will allow travelers to certify, regardless of the redundancy, who have been vaccinated, who have overcome the virus or who have obtained negative results in an antigen test or PCR. In this way, the traveler will be able to avoid quarantines or additional tests at their destination. How does it work? How do you apply? Let’s see it.

What is the COVID Digital Certificate and what is it for?

The COVID Digital Certificate is a document that we can get it for free and in physical or digital format. It is a common document at the European level and is what until a few months ago was known as a Digital Green Certificate. Notably it is not a mandatory certificate to travel, but it does speed things up a lot.

This file includes a QR code, name, date of birth, country and a unique identifier, in addition to one of the three certificates that we can choose, according to the personal context of each person. The three certificates are:

Vaccination certificate : certifies that the user has been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Jannsen, how many doses they have and when they have been vaccinated.

: certifies that the user has been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Jannsen, how many doses they have and when they have been vaccinated. Negative Covid-19 Test Certificate : certifies that the user has tested negative in a PCR or antigen test. It also shows the date and time of the test, the center, and the test result.

: certifies that the user has tested negative in a PCR or antigen test. It also shows the date and time of the test, the center, and the test result. Recovery certificate: certifies that the user has passed the virus and shows the date of the positive result, the issuer of the certificate that certifies that the virus has been passed and the relevant dates.

Now that we know what it is, let’s see what it is for. Being a common certificate throughout the European Union, all countries agree to accept its validity. Thus, if you travel from Spain to a country that applies a preventive quarantine to tourists or subjects them to a test, this certificate will serve as a kind of pass. It is a way of showing that we are not posing a risk and saving time.

The same applies to travelers coming to Spain, of course. They will have to show their corresponding certificate (if they have it) to avoid quarantines and tests. However, if they do not have it and want to enter Spain, they will have to complete a health control form through the Spain Travel Health app (an app that, it must be said, has been the subject of criticism on occasion).

In short:

The COVID Digital Certificate is common throughout the European Union It is not mandatory, it is completely free and can be requested in physical or digital format.

It is not mandatory, it is completely free and can be requested in physical or digital format. Certify that we have passed the virus, we are vaccinated or we have tested negative in an antigen test or PCR.

in an antigen test or PCR. It’s kind of happens which will prevent the host countries we travel to from testing or quarantining us.

How to order

Website of the Ministry of Health.