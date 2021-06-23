The cheap AVLO trains do not have tickets at 7 euros in the whole summer

Renfe has made today Wednesday the AVLO’s first trip , the new low cost AVE which comes after more than a year of delay due to the pandemic. The first trip that the cheap train will cover will be the route between Madrid and Barcelona , with four daily trips and starting from seven euros. Or at least that is what Renfe has stated, since you have to go far ahead in the future to find them at that price.

As with the normal AVE, buying tickets months in advance guarantees us to get a lower price. The shorter the advance when buying a ticket, the higher its price. And today, it is necessary to go to the second week of September to find a 7 euro ticket per route as promoted by the company, compared to the 9 offered by Ouigo, with whom it will share the route.

From 7 to 89 euros: this is how the price of the AVLO varies

In addition, the cheapest tickets will be those of the route that leaves first thing in the morning, at 6:20, so you have to get up early if you want to enjoy such a low price. The same happens with the one that leaves from Barcelona, ​​where it is even more difficult to find that price of 7 euros, as well as those of 9 or 15 euros, which are other low prices that we find there.

Thus, instead of the 7 euros, which it costs to find them, most prices are at 15, 35, 39, 45 and even up to 59 euros depending on the time. If we take them out at short notice on a day of high demand, the price per trip can reach the 89 euros, far from what is a low cost in a trip that takes only 2 and a half hours, assuming there are no delays in Renfe.

The AVLO seeks to fight the plane on short trips

The idea of ​​a low cost AVE seeks to promote the use of the train in front of the plane, since it pollutes much less, and where, for example, countries like France have prohibited the use of planes for flights of 2 and a half hours or less if there is a train. The problem for the AVLO to be cheaper is that you have to take it yes or yes in advance, or if not, the price shoots up to the point that it is still cheaper to go by plane. For example, the train at 10:00 on June 28 from Madrid to Barcelona costs 59 euros, while the plane at 1:55 pm costs 37 euros.

Together with AVLO, Renfe will offer a total of 40 trains (20 in each direction) every day to go from Madrid to Barcelona, ​​and vice versa, with 16,000 places. This figure could increase depending on demand, where Renfe leaves the door open to incorporate more cheap routes. The AVLO trains they have 20% more seats than normal, reaching up to 438 seats per train. The trains have stops in Madrid, Guadalajara, Calatayud, Zaragoza, Lleida, Tarragona, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Figueres.

The AVLO trains are cheaper by eliminating some costs of the normal AVE, such as the cafeteria service. Of course, there is WiFi service available in AVLO, in addition to being able to carry a free suitcase.