According to previous leaks, since the functionality has not yet appeared in any of its betas, in Android 12 we could have a Recycle Bin native to the entire operating system. In the same style as that enjoyed in desktop operating systems, but on mobile. Because the truth is that it is a functionality that is missed.

We find it in some proprietary layers, such as Samsung’s, and also in apps like Google Photos, Files or Instagram, but it is certainly useful to have one that does not stop monitoring what we erase anywhere on the mobile. Hence, we have decided to offer you a selection of what we consider to be the best recycle bin apps for Android.

CX File Explorer

We start the list of apps with CX File Explorer, as it was originally called before its translation into Spanish. In CX File Explorer we find a very complete file browser for the mobile that includes, of course, a recycle bin. Although we also have all kinds of functionalities, among others the possibility of connect to different clouds and to our local storage systems, if we have a NAS mounted in the office or at home. And the best thing is that it is completely free.

Cx File Explorer Price: Free

Developer: Cx File Explorer

Download it from: Google play

DiskDigger Pro file recovery

To choose the second app we could have opted for the free version of DiskDigger but the best features are activated with the paid version, which costs 3.39 euros. Here we have an app that can scan the storage of our Android, also the microSD, to find deleted files such as documents, photos, videos and more. And if our phone is rooted, the scan is even deeper.

DiskDigger Pro file recovery Price: 3.39 euros

Developer: Defiant Technologies, LLC

Download it from: Google play

Dumpster Recycle Bin

Here we meet for the first time with a pure recycle bin app, a bin as such and not a functionality of other more complete apps. Dumpster also has a choice of automatic cleaning which is responsible for scanning our phone in search of useless files to end them but the best thing it does is prevent us from deleting something by mistake and not being able to recover it. And it is absolutely free.

Dumpster Recycle Bin Price: Free

Developer: Baloota

Download it from: Google play

Recycle bin: Deleted video recovery, Data Recovery

And finally, at least for now, we are going to leave you with Recycle Bin or, in Spanish, ‘Trash can recycle’. We can get an idea of ​​its main functionality. Thanks to this trash app we can recover photos, videos and all kinds of deleted files and it also has a useless file cleaner, a trash cleaner that can be programmed so that it does automatic cleaning. A great app to carry installed and not have accidents. Again, free.