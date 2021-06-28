The best phones of summer 2021

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It is becoming more and more difficult to choose which phone to buy, since the market is full of great offers and very attractive terminals, affordable and with very high performance. In addition to the best 5G mobiles of 2021, the catalogs of the main phone companies are expanded almost monthly. For those users who are looking for a new phone, these are some of the best phones to buy for the summer of 2021.

These are some of the best mobiles for the summer of 2021 to enjoy the holidays, thanks to its cameras or the possibility of resisting water.

-ASUS ROG Phone 5: A custom-made phone for gaming, with a unique and very attractive aesthetic. With a 6.78 ″ AMOLED screen and 144 Hz refresh rate.

The interior is also designed for gaming, as it has a Qualcomm Sanpdragon 888 processor, with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 memory. On the rear it has 3 cameras, a 64 MP main, a 13 MP wide angle and a 5 MP macro, it also highlights its double 3,000 mAh battery, with 65W ultra-fast charge and its 5G connectivity.

-Lenovo Legion Duel 2: A very different mobile, since it has a design that allows it to evaporate the value, so it has a very high performance even on the hottest days. It has a 6.92 ″ FullHD + AMOLED screen and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Inside, you will find a Snapdragon 888 and a dedicated Adreno 660 GPU and two configuration options 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB, or 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of ROM. The cameras do not stand out especially, since it only has a 64 MP camera and a 16 MP wide angle, with a 44 MP front camera of the “pop-up” type. As for the 5,500 mAh battery, it has an ultra-fast charge of 90W, capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100 in just 30 minutes.

-Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Samsung’s flagship will be a very suitable choice for photography lovers, as it incorporates two telephoto lenses to its camera group. The screen is 6.8 ″ Dynamic AMOLED, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The processor is new, since it is an Exynos 2100 and it is possible to choose between 12 and 16 GB of RAM, as well as 128,256 or 512 GB of ROM. As for the cameras, in the back it has a 108 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle, two 10 MP telephoto lenses and an AF ToF laser, with a 40 MP front camera. The 5,000 mAh battery, with fast charging of 25W and wireless of 15W.

-OnePlus 9 Pro: Another phone for photography lovers as it features a 50 MP Sony wide angle, 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP telephoto lens, 2 MP monochrome sensor and PDAF + LAF + CAF multi focus laser and options. 8 and 4K videos, with super slow motion up to 480 fps and options for night shots, ultra macro, scene detection, pro mode, super steady video and portrait.

Its 6.7 ″ AMOLED LTPO screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, inside it has a Snapdragon 888, with options for 8 and 12 GB of RAM, as well as 128 and 256 GB of ROM, with an OxygenOS operating system based on Android 11 very fluent. The main drawback is its 4,500 mAh battery and 65W ultra-fast charge, which falls a bit short.

-Oppo Find X3 NEO: And since it is summer, you cannot miss a waterproof mobile phone, thanks to its IP54 protection. In this case, it has a 6.5 ″ AMOLED and FullHD + screen, with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that protects it from drops and bumps.

Inside, it is possible to find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GM of ROM, which cannot be expanded with SD cards. At the rear we find a 50 MP main camera, a 16 MP wide angle, a 13 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The Oppo Find X3 NEO also has 5G connectivity and a 4,500 mAh battery, with a 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charge.