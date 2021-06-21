The best offers of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, the massive campaign of discount shopping that the e-commerce giant offers once a year exclusively for customers subscribed to Prime and as a summer counterpoint to fall Black Friday.

If you want to take advantage of the Prime Day campaign and in general any purchase in the e-commerce giant, the premium subscription offered by the company for 36 euros per year it’s a real chollazo, taking into account that in addition to the shopping section (discounts, free shipping or financing) it offers free Prime Video, Reading, Music, Photos, etc. You can also access Amazon Prime under a monthly subscription (3.99 euros) or simply try the first 30 days completely free of charge and without obligation.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals (June 21)

For this edition, Amazon returns to recover the typical dates of this campaign of offers that will be held uninterruptedly during 48 hours from midnight on Monday 21. As in previous years, the company offers general offers throughout the day and “flash” offers (which are usually the best) every 15 minutes and for a very limited time since they usually sell out the units for sale.

In addition to discounts and free shipping, until the 22nd Amazon offers totally free financing with the service «Pay in 4 installments without interest«, For orders between 75 and 1,000 euros. We leave you with a selection of offers and we will update today and tomorrow with the best that comes out. All Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale items are highlighted with a blue label.

PC-Laptops-AIOs

Discover the offers on laptops and desktops. 50 different models with discount from all manufacturers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go – 12.4 ″ 2-in-1 laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) 549 euros.

HP 15s-fq2009ns – 15.6 ”FullHD laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, for 529 euros.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042T – 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650, for 749 euros.

Huawei Matebook D14 – 14 ″ FullHD laptop (Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce MX250 for 549 euros.

ASUS Chromebook Z1400CN-BV0306 – 14 ″ HD laptop (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB EMMC, for 199 euros.

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCSR-1051XES – 15.6 ″ FullHD 60Hz laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GTX1650Ti, for 799 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – 15.6 ″ FullHD (AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX1650-4GB) for 629 euros.

AIO HP All-in-One 21-b0004ns – Desktop 20.7 ″ FullHD, for only 229 euros.

ASUS TUF Dash F15 TUF516PM-HN135 – Gaming laptop 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz (Intel Core i7-11370H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX3060, for 999 euros.

LG – 15Z95N-G-AA78B – 15 ″ FullHD IPS ultralight laptop (IntelCore i7 11th Generation, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 1,199 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 – 14 ″ convertible touch laptop for 629 euros.

ASUS ROG G513QM-HF026 – 15.6 ″ FullHD 300Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX3060, for 1,299 euros.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced model – 15.6 ” QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3070-8GB) for 2,399 euros.

Acer Predator Helios 300 – 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz gaming laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX3070-8GB) for 1,299 euros.

Dell Vostro 3500 – 15.6 »FullHD laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB M2, Intel Iris Xe graphics) for 599 euros.

MSI GF75 Thin 10SDR-283ES – 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, for 999 euros.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 – 15 ″ Full HD convertible laptop (Intel Core i7-1065G7, 32 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, for 2,199 euros.

Lenovo Yoga 920 – 13.9 ″ convertible touch laptop, for 799 euros.

Acer Swift 5 – 14 ″ FullHD laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, for 779 euros.

Gigabyte AERO 15 XB-8ES1130SH – 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz laptop (Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX2070, for 1,299 euros.

MEDION Classmate E11201 – 11.6 ″ HD laptop for education, for only 189 euros.

Razer Blade 15 Base model – 15.6 ” FullHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3060, for 1,599 euros.

MSI Modern 15 A11SB-066XES – 15.6 ″ FullHD laptop (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA MX450-2GB, for 999 euros.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 – 15.6 ″ FullHD laptop (Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 629 euros.

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES – 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX3050-4GB, for 949 euros.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3 ″ 2-in-1 laptop, for 849 euros.

NinkBox Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Kit, from 79 euros.

CHUWI HeroBook Pro Laptop Ultrabook Notebook 14.1 ′ for 271 euros.

Smartphones-Tablets-Wearables

Great deals on smartphones, wearables and accessories.

Great deals on tablets from Samsung, Huawei, Microsoft and other manufacturers.

Samsung Galaxy M11 | Dual SIM Smartphone, 6.4 ″ screen, for only 89 euros.

Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB (for 756 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro – Smartphone 6 + 64GB, 6.67 ″ AMOLED, for 239 euros.

POCO X3 NFC – Smartphone 6.67 ”FHD +, 6 + 128GB, Snapdragon 732G, 64 MP, for 149 euros.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Aluminum in Silver, for 169 euros.

Motorola Moto g30 (6.5 ″ 90Hz screen) for 135 euros.

realme 8 Free Smartphone, Quadruple camera with 64MP AI, AMOLED full screen, for 139 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – Smartwatch for only 92 euros.

OnePlus Nord 5G – Smartphone 128GB, 8GB RAM, Dual Sim, for 295 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – 11.0 ″ 4G Android Tablet I 128 GB IS Pen Included, for 539 euros.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel– Mobile Gaming 6.65 »FullHD, Snapdragon 865+ 5G, 12GB, for 499 euros.

Samsung Note20 256GB SM-N980FZGGEUB Green, for 499 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G – Smartphone 8GB + 128GB, 6.81 ″ WQHD + AMOLED, for 644 euros.

OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G – 6.7 ″ screen (120 Hz AMOLED, 12GB + 256GB, Snapdragon 888, for 839 euros.

TCL 10 SE – 6.52 ″ HD + Smartphone with NXTVISION (Mediatek P22 4G, 4GB / 128GB) for 99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch 45mm I LTE, for 199 euros.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 – Active noise canceling wireless headphones for 79 euros.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro – 11.5 ″ WQXGA Tablet, for 469 euros.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live – Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, for 99 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Edition 2021– Smartphone 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, for 159 euros.

Offers in sports watches from Garmin, Fitbit, Polar, Xiaomi greatly reduced in price.

All offers for Apple iPhone mobiles and Watch watches on Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Tablet Fire HD 10 | 10.1 ″ (25.6 cm), Full HD 1080p, 32 GB, for 89 euros.

Components (edit)

Deals on memory and storage products. There is everything at a good price.

Offers on computer components, motherboards, CPUs, towers, fans, sources …

Samsung SSD 870 EVO – Internal Solid State Hard Drive, 1 TB, for 94 euros.

SanDisk Extreme – 128 GB microSDXC memory card for 16 euros.

Crucial P2 CT500P2SSD8 Internal Solid Hard Drive SSD of 500GB for 46 euros.

Samsung SSD T5 – External hard drive, 1 TB, USB 3.0 connector, for 106 euros.

Crucial BX500 1 TB SSD for 79 euros.

EVGA 100-W1-0600-K2 power supply, 600W, for 38 euros.

Kingston DataTraveler Kyson USB3.2 Flash Drive, 128GB, for 16 euros.

256 GB SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive, for 25 euros.

WD My Passport SSD 1TB – NVMe technology, USB-C, for 124 euros.

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite – Motherboard, for 165 euros.

Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1 TB, for 164 euros.

1TB SanDisk Portable SSD, for 109 euros.

Monitors-Televisions-Projectors

Monitors on offer. LG, Lenovo, Benq, ASUS, AOC. There is everything at a very good price.

BenQ EW3270U – 32 ″ 4K video entertainment monitor, for 349 euros.

Acer Predator XB253QGPbmiiprzx – 24.5 ″ Full HD 144Hz PC Gaming Monitor, for 249 euros.

AOC 27G2U / BK 27 ″ Full HD e-Sports Gaming Monitor, for 229 euros.

HUAWEI Vision S + TV Box – 55 ”4K monitor (3840 × 2160, 350 nits, 120Hz, for 649 euros.

Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM – 27 ″ FullHD gaming monitor, for 299 euros.

Samsung LS34J552WQRXEN – Monitor 34 ″ UWQHD (3440 × 1440, 4 ms, 75 Hz, FreeSync, for 299 euros.

MSI Optix MAG272CQR – Curved Gaming Monitor 27 ″ LED WQHD 165Hz, for 299 euros.

ASUS ROG Strix XG43VQ – Ultra-wide HDR 43 »Gaming Monitor (3840 × 1200) for 829 euros.

Offers on televisions, Sound Bars, Projectors and more.

Photo and video devices and accessories on sale.

Todo Trust, offers on speakers, keyboards, mice, webcam, etc.

Peripherals-Accessories

Streamer Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD for only 32 euros.

Discover the offers in gaming accessories, mice, steering wheels, headphones, etc.

Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa for only 24 euros.

Amazon Echo Spot – Smart alarm clock with Alexa, for 74 euros.

Alexa Echo Show 8 smart HD display (2nd generation, 2021 model), for 84 euros.

Echo Auto to put Alexa in your car for only 34 euros.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system for 104 euros.

Speakers and sound on offer.

XP-PEN Artist 12 Pro graphics tablet – with 11.6-inch touchscreen and stylus, for 215 euros.

Various

Kindle Paperwhite e-book reader for 94 euros.

Deals on Video Games and Accessories for Nintendo, PS, Xbox, Oculus and more.

Discover network connectivity offers from TP-Link, D-Link and others.

Blink Outdoor weatherproof and wireless HD security camera, for 64 euros.

Sport, leisure and fitness products on offer.

Offers in urban mobility products.

Offers on small kitchen appliances.

Offers in Large Appliances.

Offers in Health and Personal Care.

You have all the rest of the Amazon Prime Day 2021 offers on the website that the retailer has dedicated to a campaign that will last two days, until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. We will update this post with a selection of the products with the best discounts.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.