The best mobile shooters of 2021

The shooters, also called FPS by the acronym in English of «First Person Shooter»(First person shooter) or simply« shooting games », have made their way among the most downloaded games for smartphones, thanks to the continuous improvement of the most cutting-edge mobiles on the market, which incorporate chips and processors capable of offering graphics that they have nothing to envy to those of a computer.

Shooters allow players to face each other in free-for-all battles, in which only one player can be left standing.

This type of game, like the collectible card games, has millions of followers and some of the most recognized franchises in the video game world such as “Doom” or “Call of Duty”. For lovers of these shooter games with devilish and fun dynamics, these are some of the best you can find for mobile:

– “Call of Duty: Mobile” (Android and iOS): The jump to mobiles of Activision’s legendary shooter franchise obtained a whopping 100 million downloads during the first week of its launch. A game about which there is little to explain, with a dynamic that is essentially the same as the console version, with nice and well-configured controls, as well as a very complete Battle Royale mode. Its biggest drawback is that it has quite high requirements, so you need a fairly new mobile.

– “PUBG Mobile” (Android and iOS): Another old acquaintance for lovers of shooting games and one of those who started the Battle Royale fever. Again, this is a demanding game when it comes to hardware, as a minimum of 2GB of RAM is required. A free-for-all game of pitched battles, with realistic weapons and a very wide stage.

– “Fortnite” (Android): Anyone who does not know or has not heard of “Fortnite” by now is because he has spent the last three years inside a cave. Epic Games’ shooter is based on a dynamic free-for-all Battle Royale, with only one player left standing at the end. The best thing about “Fortnite” is that it has challenges, unlockable skins and a lot of extra content.

– “Warface: Global Operations” (iOS and Android): Another shooter that makes the leap from PC to mobile, with a very careful version. A free to play that stands out for its graphic section, as well as for the cooperative modes that allow you to complete missions with other players. More than 200 fully customizable weapons, unlockable skins, and many maps.

– «Modern Combat Versus» (Android and iOS): Another Battle Royale, although in this case the battles are reduced to 4 participants and offers the possibility of creating your own team. The game has many customization possibilities, as well as access to a wide variety of weapons and options.

– «Infinity Ops» (Android): Multiplayer and free to play FPS, which allows the player to choose between different types of characters (tank, assault, saboteur …) and various game modes (duel to the death, team duel, extreme or custom modes). Good graphics, simple controls, and a huge variety of weapons, armor, and accessories.

.