The best games in the Steam Summer Sale

As every year when entering these dates, and once again coinciding with the advance by SteamDatabase, finally yesterday began the new batch of Steam summer sales, in which we can find great discounts for thousands of games, with a few impressive discounts of up to 90% on a selection of titles.

The cover currently has highlights focused on Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield V, and many other games. Although the discounts won’t change as the sale continues like old times, the promoted cover titles, from indies to AAA hits, will continue to rotate every day to attract more looks.

So, in order to avoid diving among the more than 7,000 discounted titles, we have created a small list with which we think are some of the most interesting offers of these Steam summer sales:

The Sims 4, with one of the biggest discounts, with an 88% discount and a price of 4.79 euros.

TEKKEN 7, reduced by 85% to 5.99 euros.

JUMP FORCE, with a discount of 80% and a price of only 11.99 euros.

Battlefield 4, with a discount of 80% and a price of only 7.99 euros.

Dragon Age Inquisition, with a strong discount of 80% and a price of 7.99 euros.

CODE VEIN, reduced by 75% to 12.49 euros.

Fable Anniversary, with a 75% discount and a final price of 7.99 euros.

A Way Out, reduced by 75% with and a price of 7.49 euros.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, with a 75% discount and a price of 7.49 euros.

Warhammer Vermintide 2, with a 75% discount that leaves it at 6.99 euros.

Arma 3, with a 75% discount that leaves it at 6.99 euros.

Book of Demons, reduced by 75% to 5.49 euros.

Celeste, with a powerful 75% discount that leaves it at just 4.99 euros.

Alien: Isolation, reduced by 75% with and a price of 4.99 euros.

Batman: Arkham Knight, with a discount of 75% and a price of 4.99 euros.

Battletoads, with a 75% discount and a final price of 4.99 euros.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with a 70% discount and a final price of 17.99 euros.

Mortal Kombat 11, reduced by 70% to 14.99 euros.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, with a 70% discount and a price of 14.99 euros.

Metro Exodus, with a 70% discount and a price of 11.99 euros.

Resident Evil 3, with a discount of 67% and a price of 19.79 euros.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, reduced by 67% with a price of 19.79 euros.

Doom Eternal, with a discount of 67% and a final price of 19.79 euros.

Borderlands 3, with a discount of 67% and a final price of 19.79 euros.

Fallout 76, with a discount of 67% and a price of 13.19 euros.

ARK: Survival Evolved, reduced by 67% to 8.24 euros.

The Outer Worlds, with a discount of 60% and a price of 23.99 euros.

Resident Evil 2, reduced by 60% to 15.99 euros.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, reduced by 60% to 15.99 euros.

Dark Souls III, with a discount of 60% and a price of 14.99 euros.

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Shadowbringers, reduced by 60% to 13.99 euros.

Street Fighter V, with a discount of 60% and a price of 7.99 euros.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige, with a 60% discount that leaves it at just 7.99 euros.

Project Winter, reduced by 55% with and a price of 7.55 euros.

Forza Horizon 4, reduced by 50% with and a price of 34.99 euros.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition, with a 50% discount and a price of 29.99 euros.

No Man’s Sky, reduced by 50% to 27.49 euros.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection, with a 50% discount and a price of 19.99 euros.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, with a 50% discount and a price of 19.99 euros.

Rust, with a 50% discount and a price of 16.99 euros.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, with a 50% discount and a price of 14.99 euros.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, reduced by 50% to 9.99 euros.

Tabletop Simulator, with a 50% discount and a price of 9.99 euros.

Untitled Goose Game, reduced by 50% to 8.39 euros.

Final Fantasy VII, reduced by 50% to 6.49 euros.

Garry’s Mod, with a 50% discount and a price of 4.99 euros.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, reduced by 40% to 29.99 euros.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, with 40% discount and a price of 11.99 euros.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, reduced by 35% to 38.99 euros.

Disco Elysium The Final Cut, with a 35% discount and a price of 25.99 euros.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, reduced by 35% to 19.49 euros.

Persona 5 Strikers, with a 33% discount and a price of 40.19 euros.

Cyberpunk 2077, with 33% discount and a price of 40.19 euros.

Red Dead Redemption 2, with a reduction of 33% and a price of 40.19 euros.

Sea of ​​Thieves, with a reduction of 33% and a price of 26.79 euros.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, reduced by 33% to 10.04 euros.

Hades, reduced by 30% to 14.69 euros.

Half-Life: Alyx, with a discount of 30% and a price of 5.73 euros.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, with a discount of 25% and a price of 44.99 euros.

It Takes Two, with a 25% discount and a price of 29.99 euros.

Little Nightmares II, with a small discount of 20% that leaves it at 23.99 euros.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, with a small discount of 17% and a price of 49.79 euros.

Although perhaps more surprising is the return of the special events of the Steam summer sale, which were considered already discarded, with the new section «Forge your destiny» that will offer rewards to mode chat stickers to complete a story style of adventure, essentially prompting users to check out the dedicated genre pages within these offerings.

Also, for those looking for more customizations for their profile, with the purchase of each game during this period we will receive a greater amount of Steam Points Shop to spend on an expanded catalog with new customization items.

Finally, remember that the Steam summer sales will only be available for a couple of weeks, until next July 8 at 7:00 p.m. in Spain (peninsula time), so if you are interested in expanding your library of games, this is one of the best moments.