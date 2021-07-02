The best free apps to measure solar radiation (UV)

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

With summer comes the time of year when you can spend more time away from home and work, and that means receiving more exposure to the sun’s rays than during the rest of the year, especially since it is also the period of the year in which the length of the day is longer and, due to the inclination of the Earth’s axis, the rays arrive more directly.

Solar radiation measurement apps (UV, for ultraviolet rays) help prevent possible damage from excessive sun exposure

Although receiving sunlight in a moderate way can be beneficial, excessive sun exposure can be very harmful, but also not in all places, not at all times of the day and not for all people the situation is the same Therefore, in addition to having applications that help to locate the best beaches, it is more than advisable to have one of the following free apps for Android that help prevent sunburn.

These are applications that inform about the conditions of solar radiation, serving as guidance when going to be outdoors, being highly recommended especially to avoid excessive exposures in children, the elderly or for those who have a delicate skin condition.

All of them are updated to offer information about the solar radiation (UV, by ultraviolet rays) planned based on time of day and location, but also add other functions. In many of them there is a menu in which to configure the physical characteristics of the user (gender, eye and hair color, skin tone …) since the effect of solar radiation varies depending on them.

-UV Index Global: It offers the forecast of the UV radiation index in different locations on the planet, adding a forecast for the next five days. It includes a widget to place the app on the main screen of the smartphone.

-UV Lens: Together with a visual indicator in the form of a clock where the color varies to express the moments of the day with the highest and lowest solar radiation, it adds information on the time in minutes that may elapse before burns, depending on the protection (or lack thereof). ) available). Provides reminders to re-apply sunscreen.

-UVI Mate: Track the UV index anywhere in the world with forecasts up to 6 hours. It allows you to calculate your vitamin D intake and provides guidance, based on your skin tone, about the estimated time spent in the sun before burns can occur. It has a sunscreen effect timer that reminds you to reapply it. It is compatible with smartwatches that use the Android Wear 2 operating system.

-UVlower: Indicates the most suitable sun protection factor based on the user’s skin tone, evaluating the recommended time of sun exposure to tan without damage. It also offers up-to-date information in sync with the location via GPS.

-Sunface UV Selfie: To check what the effects of prolonged exposure to the sun’s rays could be on the face, and to raise awareness of the moderation when it comes to sun tanning, this app shows the effects that a lack of protection could have when taking Sun.

To do this, the app takes a selfie photo of the user as a sample and applies filters that simulate the effects of skin aging caused by prolonged exposure to the sun without using any protection. These filters add effects that age the face in different time ranges (5, 10, 15, 20, 25 years …).

