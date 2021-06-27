The best contents of the week in MC (CCLXIV)

As every week, we close the informative cycle with a selection of the best content that we have published:

Microsoft presents Windows 11: the successor to Windows 10 is now official

As we have been anticipating since Microsoft announced, a few weeks ago, an event in which they would talk to us about the future of Windows 10.

Microsoft Outlook, the official extension for Edge

If you are a user of Microsoft software in general and Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Edge in particular, you are interested in this new extension for the browser.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4: jewel in the crown

As we have expected for some time, Lenovo has presented the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4, a true top of the range.

Samsung Galaxy A, technology and quality within everyone’s reach

Samsung Galaxy A, technology and quality within everyone's reach.

You can already buy graphics cards, but prices are still inflated

You can already buy graphics cards, but the prices are still inflated. In this article we take you on a tour of the current market.

Are user reviews on Amazon reliable?

Are those of Amazon users reliable? And if they are not, who is to blame, Amazon or the sellers?

Group video calls on Telegram debut less gracefully than expected

Group video calls on Telegram are released with very attractive options, but with less grace than expected.

Brave Search Debuts in Public Beta Phase

Lovers of ensuring their privacy are in luck, and Brave Search has gone into public beta mode.

MotoGP 21, analysis: an imposing realism that remains lackluster

Lovers of the highest competition in the world of motorcycles are in luck since the official MotoGP 21 simulator is here.

News VOD 26/21: ‘Godzilla Singular Point’, the lizard god strikes again

News VOD brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … We highlight: ‘Godzilla Singular Point’.

Windows 11 special coverage

Windows 11, the new version of the world’s most popular PC operating system, was announced this week, and of course, we’ve thrown ourselves in on it:

Windows 11 Requirements: How To Find Out If I Meet The Requirements

Windows 11 Requirements: How to know if I meet the requirements and alternatives to the TPM 2.0 chip. In this article we tell you everything you need to know.

Windows 11 Requirements Analysis: Resolving Questions

Analysis of the requirements of Windows 11: Resolving doubts. In this article we help you understand everything they imply.

Windows 11 will only work on laptops with a front webcam from 2023

Windows 11 will only work on laptops with a front-facing webcam starting in 2023, according to new system requirements.

DirectStorage will not be available on Windows 10

One of the great novelties that will come from the hand of Windows 11 is, without a doubt, DirectStorage. A technology especially aimed at gamers.

Windows 11: what we will lose with the update

Windows 11: a review of everything that we will lose with the update.

Our Readers Talk: Are You Upgrading To Windows 11 Or Will You Stay On Windows 10?

Are you upgrading to Windows 11 or will you stay on Windows 10? We give you the floor in this new opinion article we give you the floor.

Beyond MC

Beyond MC are the rest of the TPNET sites, where we publish a lot of other information of interest to the tech hobbyist or professional. We highlight the following news:

Slimbook Executive, new top-of-the-range Linux ultraportable

Slimbook Executive is the brand’s new ‘premium’ equipment, a laptop that improves on what has been seen with the ProX in terms of design and performance.

Google delays until 2023 the blocking of third-party cookies

Google has announced that it is delaying its plans to block third-party cookies in its Chrome browser until 2023, about a year later than it had planned.

NVIDIA on Linux: DLSS and XWayland support arrives

NVIDIA Linux driver 470.42.01, in beta, includes important new features such as DLSS via Proton and XWayland support.

AMD Roger Benson Interview: “We Focus on Delivering Winning Solutions”

Roger Benson is one of the leading experts in the semiconductor sales industry, and responsible for AMD’s commercial business in the EMEA region.

NVIDIA Canvas Now Available in Beta: Make a Artwork with Strokes

This solution allows artists to turn simple brush strokes into real works of art.

John McAfee takes his life after an extradition order

Hard and unexpected end for John McAfee, who was one of the pioneers of computer security.

Madrid, the heart of the data center for southern Europe

Just 5 years ago, Madrid was one more point on the map of interconnections and data centers in Europe and of course, in the world.