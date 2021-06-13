The best contents of the week in MC (CCLXII)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

E3 2021. The most important video game event of those held annually is here. This year in digital format, but equally of enormous interest as it is the largest entertainment industry. In this tag you have all the articles published.

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. We analyze this high-end graphics card that is located between the GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3080, and that has a very clear objective: to offer a very adjusted value in price-performance ratio.

iOS 15. The next version of Apple’s mobile operating system has been the star of the WWDC 2021 event, although there have been other novelties such as the iPadOS 15 for iPads; macOS Monterey for Mac or watchOS 8 for smart watches.

How to make Windows 10 run faster. In this guide, we propose a series of tips that will help you improve the performance of the leading computer desktop operating system without having to invest a single penny.

QR codes: QR codes are everywhere today as a convenient way to store and distribute information, but do you know what they are, what they are used for, how they work and how they are created? We update you.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliff Update. Review of all the news of the latest version of the open-world-type construction game developed by Mojang under the Microsoft umbrella. And here the launch.

TomTom Go Discover. Another analysis of the week is dedicated to the most advanced satellite navigation device of the Dutch manufacturer. Good device, although the question is in the air: Is a dedicated GPS worth it?

News VOD 24/21. New installment of the special that we dedicate every week to the premieres of movies and series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and other services, where we highlight a new Marvel series, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, the same as the movies.

My 20 Favorite Games of All Time. A personal look at the favorite games of one of our writers, although surely many of us will select some of them as the best.

“Your Google List”. A feature of the Google search engine that is displayed on both PC and mobile and “appears” when you search for a movie or series, in the additional information frame. We review how it works.

Nfortec Nekkar: hard and cold like metal. We analyze these PC chassis, towers that combine design, robustness and functionality with a design of three front fans that will allow us to maintain a constant flow of air within our equipment.

Summer Game Fest 2021 surprises with announcements for Elden Ring, Lost Ark and more.

Create videos easily, like a pro, with Wondershare Filmora X.

Microsoft again targets Windows 11 in a promotional video. Official news on the 24th.

Acer updates its Predator gaming monitors.

Mozilla Ideas: what can you think of to improve Firefox?

Microsoft is developing its own ‘dongles’ for xCloud.

Another cyber attack against Spanish public administrations: now the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy.

Mountain Onyx: the Spanish brand renews its laptop for creators.

Moto G Stylus 5G, Motorola’s cheapest 5G arrives renewed.

Vivaldi 4.0 launches web translator and launches the betas of its productivity applications.

Google will allow you to choose the default search engine on Android.

Sony presents the WF-1000XM4, a new benchmark in wireless headphones.

From the science section: MIT engineers discover a new way to generate electricity.

The Colonial Pipeline company was hacked simply using a compromised password.

In the engine section we analyze the Volkswagen ID.3.

