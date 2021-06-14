The best apps to sign documents from your mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

One of the drawbacks of adding a signature (that is not digital) to a document in its electronic version is that it is not usually a simple procedure, especially if it has to be carried out from a mobile phone.

In addition to certificates and digital signatures, many documents still require the traditional handwritten signature.

The need to add a signature to a document usually involves the hassle of printing and scanning the document in PDF or similar format, or failing that, proceed to edit said document from the mobile itself and add the signature as a collage, something that can represent some complexity. Fortunately, there are different alternatives to facilitate the inclusion of a handwritten signature in the digital file of a document.

-Adobe: The reference in handling PDF documents has a specific option to add signatures to a document, although only in the paid version (available on iOS and Android). It is one of the easiest to implement and use since it allows you to determine the area of ​​the document where the signature should be incorporated, provides the user with instructions to do so, saves the result and only remains to send the resulting document.

-Docusign: It offers integration with Gmail and Google Drive, allowing you to send documents to third parties. It has an iOS and Android version and is specially adapted so that the signature can be traced with the finger on the surface of the screen of a smartphone.

-GetSignEasy: It can be used with a wide variety of documents (Word, TXT, PDF, Excel, HTML and even JPG images). Add handwritten texts to documents. It has iOS and Android versions.

-HelloSign: Allows you to add a handwritten signature to any document stored in Google Drive in which the field where the signature should be added has been previously determined. The document can be shared with others. In its free version, it is limited to a maximum of three documents per month. In addition to being integrated into Gmail and Google Docs, it can be synchronized with Dropbox, Oracle or Salesforce. It is precisely because of this nature that it does not have a mobile version.

-SIGNificant: Its most outstanding feature is that it allows you to add attachments, such as an identity document or a photograph. It allows you to add handwritten notes and send documents via email, they can also be stored in the cloud, although the more advanced functions are not available in the paid version. It has a version for iOS and Android.

-SignNow: In its modality intended for personal use, it is free and without limits in terms of the number of documents that can be signed. It allows you to create templates and makes it easy to collect the signatures of different people to whom you send the document by email. There are no versions for mobile operating systems.

-ViaFirma: Of Spanish origin, it offers different possibilities capable of covering all the needs according to the use that is needed: handwritten signature through the touch screen of the mobile device, electronic certificate issued by a body that validates the signature and identity, electronic signature without intervention of the user, signature associated with sending a unique code by SMS and signature associated with sending the code sent by e-mail. It has an iOS and Android version.

