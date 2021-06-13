The best apps to download sounds for your mobile phone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Gone are the times when the polytons were all the rage among mobile phone users. However, those primitive sounds offered the first personalization experience for mobile phone users who could, for the first time, choose a personalized tone, beyond the predefined tones that appeared in the different terminals.

With these applications it is possible to download or edit sound files to create tones and notification alerts with which to personalize the phone.

Of those old ringtones, it has moved to “sound tones” that, although they have been losing popularity as the best mobiles look more and more like a computer and are easier to customize, they are still mandatory for all those who enjoy personalizing their phones to the fullest. For them, these are some of the best apps to download sounds for the phone.

–“Zedge”: This free Android app offers almost endless customization possibilities. Not only does it offer a gigantic library of sounds and tones, but it also offers screensavers, backgrounds, and all kinds of customization options.

– «RingTone Maker»: This Android app allows you to create tones for WhatsApp, alarms and notification tones. Tones can be created from songs in the terminal library, as well as from recordings. The app has functions to edit, cut and paste music files.

–«Audiko»: Audiko is an app for Android that has a selection of ringtones classified by categories, it also has top national lists of the best tones and is updated very frequently. In addition, it has a tone editor, so it allows you to create custom tones from songs.

–«New Geek Sounds»: This app has a library of 300 free mobile sounds, which can be set as melodies for the mobile, as well as tones for WhatsApp. In this case, it is very focused on sounds and tones that refer to geek movies and series.

– «Pi Music Player»: This Android app allows users to edit any song or sound file that they have in their terminal, to adapt it and turn it into a ringtone or alert.

– «Z Ringtones Premium»: Despite its name, it is a free app for Android, which has a large repository of songs, sounds and all kinds of audios that can be downloaded to use as tones and notification alerts. Its biggest drawback is that not all sounds are of the best quality.

