The best apps for project management

Traditionally, project management required whiteboards, sticky notes, binders full of sheets, charts and a whole mess of documents spread out among employees. As in many other aspects of life, the Internet has improved the management and organization systems, thanks to a series of project management applications that allow planning, managing and monitoring the work of a group of people.

Project management apps allow users to manage everything related to projects centrally and easily.

Most project management applications combine communication, planning, and tracking features, so they typically include chat, calendar, notes, and task tracking features.

These are some of the best project management applications that you can find on the Internet:

-Asana: Available for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and with a version for browsers, it is one of the most used tools. It has functions to divide the work by tasks and subtasks, create start dates, due dates, deadlines, milestones, dependencies between tasks, create comments and organize the team. It allows to work with the Kanban method or as boards.

-Notion: More than a project management application, Notion is a suite of tools. It allows you to create documents, forms, spreadsheets, calendars, notes and just about anything else you need. It is available for free download on Android and iOS, as well as Windows and Mac.

-Slack: Although it is better known as a communication application, Slack offers the ability to integrate other applications such as Google Drive, Trello, Asana, Google Calendar, to-do lists, and many more. All this, together with communication functionalities such as video calls, channels and chats, allow you to manage all the work of a team from anywhere. Slack is available on the Google Play Store, the App Store, Windows and Mac, as well as a browser.

-Trello: This application, based on the Japanese Kanban organization system, offers great possibilities for creating projects using cards. You can add comments, move cards, create subtasks, link team members to a specific card. On the other hand, Trello has several “power-ups” that are integrations with other applications that enhance the native functionalities of Trello. It is available for browsers, for Windows and Mac, as well as Android and iOS.

-Monday: Monday is another of the most used apps for project management and offers integrations with Google Drive, MailChimp and other applications with which to expand Monday’s functionalities. It also works with the Kanban system, although it offers a simpler interface, since it offers a graph, calendar, timeline or map view. Monday has the options to create dashboards, customize or automate certain workflows or import data, as well as view performance analysis and create reports. The biggest drawback of Monday is that it is paid.

