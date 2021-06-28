The bears will survive the assault of meme stocks

The self-described “autists” of WallStreetBets are back. After his epic short squeeze (anti-bassism) on video game retailer GameStop in February, the Reddit forum has spurred a variety of “meme” actions, from theater operator AMC to fast food chain Wendy’s. Once again, those who bet against those values ​​are on the tightrope. It has even been raised whether the advent of market grabbing generated by these swarms will lead to the extinction of the bears (bears, or bears, in English) of Wall Street.

This has always been a tough business. The bears they must swim against the inexorable tide of a rising market. The returns are asymmetric – your gains are limited, but the losses are potentially endless, as GameStop naysayers discovered. Also, they need to be hedged or readjusted when your bets go against them. It is not surprising that few choose this line.

The bears they live in fear that one of their shorts will be talked about on WSB and they will pounce on it. This is what happened to Wendy’s, whose price has recently risen 27% in one day. It wasn’t even a typical meme action: His business was not obviously in question, nor was it the subject of high stakes. It is hinted that WSB fans chose her because she sells chicken “strips”, which they buy to celebrate their trading successes. Naturally, the shorts ran for cover.

The squeezes Meme stocks have devastated short selling returns. In the 12 months to the end of May, the Goldman Sachs index of hot-selling stocks rose more than 140%. The Citigroup US Short Interest tells a similar story. Between its inception in June 2015 and the end of 2019 this short covered index rose a respectable 35%. But during the bull market pandemic, most of those gains have evaporated.

A new article by Edmund Bellord, investment strategist at manager Harding Loevner (and a former colleague of mine), suggests that the increase in “short squeezes Decentralized and Self-Organizing Spontaneous Materiality ”poses an existential threat to bassists. Bellord anticipates that as its ranks thin, and its role in pricing and providing liquidity shrinks, markets could destabilize.

But it seems premature to predict the death of the bear. They have existed since at least the second century BC, when the playwright Plautus described two factions that operated with actions in the Roman forum: the “mere fans” and those he described as “impudent, talkative and malevolent types, who boldly, without reason, are they slander each other ”, whom we consider bears. Since the Dutch Republic banned this practice in the early 17th century, there have been many attempts to outlaw it, but they have always turned out to be a dead letter.

The threat of meme actions is also unprecedented. The bears they faced far greater dangers in the Golden Age (late 19th), when a series of train stock grabs took place. In general they were organized by the great robber barons who controlled the sector. His biggest victims were professional bassists, such as Jacob Little, known as the Great Bear and the Napoleon of Wall Street; and Daniel Drew, sometimes nicknamed Ursa Major and the Sphinx of Wall Street. Drew is famous for his tagline on the legal obligations of the bear: “He who sells what is not his, must buy it back or go to jail.” He died in bankruptcy.

The tricks of the group traders were more sophisticated than they are today: they simulated the weakness of a stock to entice people to go short (the “partridge trick”), they loaned stocks, they set false prices with “sales of laundering ”and used“ leads ”to spread false rumors. When more shares were sold short than were available to cover them, the group trader mercilessly “bled” the traders. bears. The key difference is that today bottlenecks are said to form spontaneously. But since it’s posted anonymously on the forums, someone may be secretly leading the crowd. That’s what some bears believe, although there is no proof.

The phenomen is not new. In his story of the 1929 crash, JK Galbraith described how broker bulletins reported daily that unidentified group operators were about to “take over” GM and Radio Corporation of America – the meme values ​​of the day. While retailers scrambled to buy, group managers were quietly selling. People, he wrote, did not know they were being fleeced. The people of Robinhood are equally in the dark.

In the fall of 1929, the bears they were an endangered species. Although later blamed for the severity of the drop, a study by the New York Stock Exchange revealed that less than one-hundredth of 1% of the shares had been shorted at the time of the crash. According to tradition, the final stage of every bubble is characterized by the capitulation of the bears. In 1999, Julian Robertson dumped his Tiger Fund after suffering heavy losses from shorting stocks on the internet. According to Goldman Sachs, the S&P 500 median short interest (as a percentage of market value) has fallen to 1.5%, a level last seen at the dot-com peak.

History suggests that short-term sellers will survive. In fact, with the increase in passive investing, they are more necessary than ever. As investor Bernard Baruch put it, “to enjoy a free market, there must be both buyers and sellers, bulls (bulls) and bears. A market without bears would be like a nation without a free press. There would be no one to criticize and curb the false optimism that always leads to disaster. “