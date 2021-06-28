The Apple Watch Series 7 will have a bigger battery

Although we are still waiting to find out, Apple Watch Series 7 may be the first to have a feature that we have been waiting for a long time: a rival to match. And it is that, at the moment, Samsung is carrying out a presentation, in the context of the Mobile World Congress 2021, dedicated, among other aspects, to the fruit of the collaboration between Samsung and Google for the expected evolution of Wear and, from his hand, new smartwatches that can stand up to Apple, which currently has no real competition in the high-end segment of smartwatches.

We all know that competition, when healthy, is an excellent spur. And no, I am not saying that Apple has fallen asleep in this regard, but it is undoubted that smartwatches, beyond quantification for sports and health purposes, have not evolved especially all these years. And except for surprise, I do not think that the future Apple Watch Series 7 will be an exception in this regard. More and better sensors, as we have seen in recent generations, and wait another year.

This is not a criticism, don’t get me wrong, the evolution in that sense seems good to me, and even more so when it responds to the demands of its users. And in this sense the news is very good for users who are waiting for the next evolution of the Apple watch, since as we can read in Mashable, Apple Watch Series 7 could have a higher capacity battery than its predecessors.

And it is that, within the redesign that they have already been talking about for a while now, which we can summarize in a somewhat flatter design with a narrower bezel, it would also reach its interior. Specifically, Apple would have managed to reduce the size of the SoC of the Apple Watch Series 7 And, thanks to the space gained, it could expand the size of the battery, thus improving its autonomy, perhaps its weakest point, especially if we compare it with that offered by other devices, such as quantifying bracelets.

There is something that is key to understanding this, and it is that Apple has practically not stopped introducing new sensors and functions in each new generation of its watch, and although analysts suggest that the Apple Watch Series 7 will not have new sensorsYes, there are quite a few opinions that suggest that next year’s review will grow again in this regard. Thus, a battery with a greater capacity is, every day, a little more necessary.

At the moment Apple continues to enjoy the golden position in the smartwatch market, and it is more than likely that it will be able to maintain the position with the Apple Watch Series 7. However, I believe that the next generation, the Series 8, could face the fruit of the collaboration of Samsung and Google. This in Cupertino should already be clear about it and surely they will already be working on their response, so for now I am dying to see the movements of both parties.