The Apple Watch Series 7 will finally not have a temperature sensor or glucose monitor

There is less left for him Apple Watch Series 7 see the light. It is an open secret that the firm of the bitten apple is working on the next flagship of the family of smart watches of the company, in addition to a second version of its Apple AirPower.

And little by little we are receiving more information about this long-awaited wearable that, almost certainly, will be the company’s next best-seller. Apple has been dominating the smartwatch market with an iron fist for years, and from what we have seen of the Apple Watch Series 7, it is clear that the Cupertino-based company wants its next wearable to be the most complete.

And now we have new information related to Apple Watch Series 7 that allows us to get an idea of ​​what the next smartwatch of the American manufacturer will be like. Keep in mind that we are facing a leak, so you have to take the information with tweezers. Although if one takes into account that the source of the leak is Mark Gurman, one of the leaksters of topics related to Apple with the greatest background in the sector, so we can give the information a lot of truthfulness.

The Apple Watch Series 7 improves on its design

enlarge photo Possible Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple Watch Series 7 Jon prosser

To begin with, this Apple Watch Series 7 will have some notable improvements on an aesthetic level, by betting on a new laminated design that will also serve to reduce the distance between the screen and the touch panell, so the tactile response of the watch would be improved.

On the other hand, this new design will include much more restrained front frames to make the screen of the Apple Watch Series 7 the main protagonist of your wrist. Of course, it should be noted that these changes in the aesthetic section will not be too noticeable for the user.

And what about the rumors that the Apple Watch Series 7 would have a glucose level meter and temperature sensor? Well, we fear that it will not finally have these elements, as indicated by the source of the information.

We do not know which panel it will mount, but according to Gurman the screen could be very similar to that of the Apple Watch Series 6, although with some improvement in image quality. It is also expected that this new Apple watch has a more powerful processor and that it takes better advantage of energy efficiency to extend the battery of the smartwatch.

Of course, if you were waiting for the Introducing the Apple Watch Series 7 To see how surprising the company of the bitten apple is, you’d better not get your hopes up. Mainly because Mark Gurman has made it clear that this smartwatch will not be a marvel in terms of news, since the newest elements will not arrive until the 2022 model.

Recall that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be presented during the month of September, so there is less left to see what news will have the next smartwatch of the company from the bitten apple.

