The android robot Pepper is discontinued

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The popular humanoid robot Pepper, the world’s first robot capable of sensing people’s emotions, is no longer being marketed. This has been confirmed by SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate responsible for its manufacture.

Pepper is a humanoid-shaped robot, equipped with articulated arms, a face and a chest screen where it displays information

His production will be temporarily interrupted, resuming the same “when necessary”, according to company sources. The robot, which was presented in 2014, has a humanoid shape, is equipped with articulated arms, has a face and a screen on the chest where it displays information. Since it began production, it has become a regular claim at technology fairs and events around the world.

His ability to detect emotions gave him great popularity, becoming used in the social field for example assisting autistic students in a school in Somerset (Great Britain). Its purpose is to serve as a domestic companion but it could also be used in public spaces, becoming an effective assistant in stores or stations, offering information or helping to answer questions and queries.

Although it used Artificial Intelligence, also some of the tasks that the android faced were, in fact, handled by remote control thanks to human operators who held conversations through the android’s microphones and speakers.

This detracted from its autonomy, but the robot’s potential was evident. However, it does not appear to have been very commercially successful. In these seven years of production, 27,000 units have been manufactured, with a price announced on its website of 9,900 euros each.

The suspension of Pepper’s production also entails the interruption of operations at the operations headquarters in France, where the robot is manufactured, which has as a consequence the dismissal of half of the 330-employee workforce, at least until resume production at an uncertain future time that would depend on the hypothetical future market demand.

However, not everything in Pepper was guided by an artificial intelligence, and some of the tasks that it faced were, in fact, handled by remote control thanks to human operators, who maintained conversations through the microphones and speakers of the android.

.