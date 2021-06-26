The Android application store that comes with Windows 11 will not be from Google, why?

The information that has been handled in recent months has finally been fulfilled, and Windows 11 will be natively compatible with any Android application. We had the doubt in the way in which Microsoft would allow its installation on computers but, luckily, yesterday during the presentation it was quite clear: it will be a section within the official Store where we can download any of the apps that we have in the smartphone. Now, it is one thing to have a store and another that the purchases that we carry made on our mobile serve us. And we already tell you that it will not be like that, unless there is some type of connection (to be confirmed) with the Amazon Appstore. Indeed, Google will have nothing to do with this new adventure by Microsoft, which seems to have found an unexpected ally in Jeff Bezos’s thanks to its store with applications present in the Kindle Fire, Fire TV Stick, etc. Amazon’s official appstore available Microsoft’s move is quite smart because it avoids putting the enemy at home, such as Google, and with whom it already competes in the same territories. So it is better to keep them at a safe distance and not offer them a platform as important as Windows 11, which already seeks to end that segment of mini-notebooks that are Chromebooks and that also have practically total compatibility with many Android apps. As of Windows 11 hits stores, users will be able to log in with their own Microsoft account in the store and start downloading applications hosted on the Amazon Appstore, to use them as if they were native to PC. That is, we can run them in a window, almost always vertically (and horizontally in games, etc.), maximize them or anchor them to the start menus without distinction. An interoperability that will completely erase the lines that separate mobile applications from desktop applications. Undoubtedly, this movement responds to that made by Apple with its new Macs with M1 chips that are capable of running the entire catalog of apps that those of Cupertino have for iPhone and iPad. Of course, unlike Microsoft, those of Tim Cook play with the current in favor of being the owners of the application stores, which leads their users to continue adopting home devices to maintain the compatibility of their entire ecosystem.