The Airspeeder MK3 completes its first flight: will we have flying races this year?

The Airspeeder is one of those flying car prototypes that we have targeted to keep track of its development. Of course, unlike other projects that are underway to revolutionize global mobility, especially in cities, in this case his approach is very clear from day one: changing the face of sprinting… in the air.

This MK3 is a device that seems to have been born from the design table of those cars of the 50s of the last century, with those gigantic noses and with a cabin practically located at the back of the device. A layout clearly focused on obtaining the best aerodynamic results that best help that goal of winning races with which it was created.

Complete your first flight

These manned drones (which is what they are) have to pass many demanding tests for a viable future and they know this within the company that develops this Airspeeder MK3, which just completed your first (unmanned) flight to check that everything works as it has been designed and emulated on computers. And it seems that things have turned out quite well.

Airspeeder MK3. Airspeeder

As reported by the Verge, the famous eVTOL has been able to make its first flight over the skies of Australia with employees of the Civil Aviation Security Authority of the country very attentive to everything that happened. Of course, as we told you, all the operations were carried out through a pilot capable of controlling the aircraft from a distance, and a whole catalog of sensors that ensured that the test did not end up crashed against the ground.

This Airspeeder MK3 aims to become the Formula 1 in the air, in exciting competitions on air circuits where the contenders will not emit a single gram of CO2 into the atmosphere, thanks to its electric motors and the batteries that power them. Precisely, these vehicles they will have batteries capable of keeping it in the air for about 15 minutes which, although it could be a problem for the competition, could serve as an incentive for potential pit stops (EXA Remote Flight Station). From the company they are convinced that this type of competition could begin to be rehearsed this year, experimentally and with the sights set on a real championship in the next few years.

When these Airspeeder MK3 arrive we will have some racing cars capable of reaching altitudes of almost 500 meters and 100 kilometers / hour in just 2.8 seconds. For the test, by the way, the prototype was equipped with LiDAR sensors and radars that helped the pilot not to have an accident.

