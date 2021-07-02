The 2015 12-inch MacBook is now considered a …

The 2015 12-inch MacBook first introduced by Apple that same year has now been added to the list of “vintage” products (old) Apple. Products are considered old when Apple stopped offering them for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago.

2015 12-inch MacBook Enters Apple’s Older Model List

The 12-inch MacBook Retina was first introduced during Apple’s March event in 2015, and Apple touted it as the thinnest MacBook to date. A new era was ushered in for the MacBook range with a USB-C port design and butterfly keyboard. At one point, Phil Schiller, Apple’s chief marketing officer, even acknowledged that the 12-inch MacBook “powered a lot of the pioneering technologies” that eventually made it to the MacBook Pro.

The technology specialist Taylor Hall wrote in 2019:

From trivial changes like space gray / gold finishes and display covers too thin for the backlit Apple logos to futuristic new features like automatic start when the lid is opened and a giant Force Touch trackpad without the springboard click button, the MacBook introduced changes that now survive on the machine.

Of course, now rumors indicate that Apple is looking to undo many of those changes with the next MacBook Pro update. A new MacBook Pro coming later this year will reintroduce ports that include an SD and HDMI card slot, and Apple has removed his entire MacBook line from the infamous butterfly keyboard.

2015 12-inch MacBook repairs are subject to parts availability

The 12-inch MacBook added to Apple’s “vintage” product list today is the model that was first introduced in 2015. Apple does not yet consider the later 2016 and 2017 updates as “old.” Apple completely discontinued the 12-inch MacBook lineup in 2019.