tesla's next business: a restaurant chain?

Elon Musk has managed to get the most out of the Tesla brand. While it is true that this company specializes in the sale of electric vehicles, they also have external batteries and even a surfboard. And beware, in a very short time we could see a restaurant chain under the Tesla brand.

It may sound crazy to you, but when Elon Musk is involved, things change. In addition, we are not talking about a rumor or a leak, but it has been Tesla itself that has filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to register a trademark for “catering services, pop-restaurants. up, self-service restaurants and take-out restaurants. ”

Tesla wants you to eat something while charging your electric car

A request that was registered on May 27 and that it would take about three months to be approved by the United States patent office. And the truth is that Elon Musk’s idea is really good. More than anything because it would make all the sense in the world for Tesla to end up having its own restaurant chain.

Today, even if you use Tesla superchargers, an average electric car takes 45-50 minutes to fully charge. And that time can be used to have a drink. And this is where the chain of restaurants comes in that will surely be linked to the different charging stations of the automotive giant.

Keep in mind that it is not a new idea, since In 2018 Elon Musk already started to heat up Twitter saying that he wanted to set up an old school drive-in movie and that he would have workers on skates and a rock-themed restaurant. This restaurant was to be installed next to a company charging station in Los Angeles.

And no, it was not another bravado from the founder of Tesla, since Elon Musk requested the corresponding permits to install this restaurant in Santa Monica. It seems that the project did not finally see the light of day, but last April the CEO of the company once again assured that they would soon open an eTesla supercharger station with restaurants and a space to watch movies.

Now we will have to wait and see how this new attempt by Elon Musk to launch a restaurant chain under the name of Tesla ends so that customers of his charging stations can have a drink while they wait for their electric car to be fully charged.