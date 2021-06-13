Tesco issue urgent recall of popular baby food product due to plastic fears

- Advertisement -

Tesco have issue an urgent recall of a popular baby food product due to fears it may contain plastic.

The recall of the Cottage Pie Mini Meal Adventures Baby Food was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on Friday.

The 190g packs have a best before date of 12/6/2022 and the product originates from France.

A statement on the FSAI website reads: “Tesco is recalling the above batch of its Tesco Cottage Pie Mini Meal Adventures baby food, due to the possible presence of pieces of blue plastic.

“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.”

