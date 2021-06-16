Telegram beta now allows you to make group video calls and share your phone screen

The application Telegram has become a real headache for WhatsApp. To the point that on more than one occasion the Community Managers of both companies have faced a duel to see which messaging app is better.

But it must be recognized that the work done by the team behind the development of Telegram to offer one of the most complete applications in the sector, is simply impeccable. Mainly because news does not stop reaching us to get more out of this instant messaging service than ever.

As usual, before launching any new function or improvement to the final version, they first use the trial version to confirm that everything works as it should. Well, you know that If you are part of the Telegram Beta program, know that you can now download version 7.8 of the application. And it hides some really cool new features.

Group video calls come to Telegram Beta

enlarge photo New options in Telegram AndroidPolice AndroidPolice

In this way, as indicated by the source of this information, after the last Telegram Beta update you will be able to participate in a group voice chat as always. But now you will have two new options so that, on the one hand you can start a video call, or if you prefer, share your screen.

There is only one requirement for this: that the name of the chat has the nomenclature #vid. Once you have done this, you will see that, within the group voice chat options, there are two new options to start a video call or share the screen.

Highlight that If you are a Telegram Beta user, you can use these new functions with a traditional version user. Of course, the moment you activate these new options, they will only hear your voice, but they will not be able to see you or your phone screen if you are sharing it.

Another interesting detail has to do with the backgrounds of the conversations, which now change color as messages are written. You can change the background according to your tastes, so it is clear that it is not a minor update.

In short, a series of new functions that will make Telegram more complete than ever. In addition, if we take into account that the new tools to be able to make group video calls or share the screen of your phone have just arrived in Telegram Beta, we can assume that over the next few weeks they will end up launching the corresponding update for the final version of the app.

