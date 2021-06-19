Teenager rushed to hospital after suspected stabbing near St Stephen’s Green

A teenager has been rushed to hospital after a suspected stabbing near St Stephen’s Green this evening.

Gardai are investigating the alleged assault which took place in Dublin city today, June 19, 2021 at around 5.30pm.

The man in his late teens was taken to St James’ Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment according to a garda spokesman.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai are also investigating other incidents which occurred in the Grafton Street and Temple Bar areas today.

