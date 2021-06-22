Teams is getting the ability to share device audio during a video call on iOS and Android

Microsoft continues to promote the use of Teams with new functionalities and improvements and the latest to arrive focuses on two mobile platforms such as iOS and Android with a function that allows to share the audio of the device we are using.

Teams is an application focused on communication, so it is essential to have as many possibilities as possible when it comes to sharing images and audio. And that’s what Microsoft offers with latest enhancement you are already implementing.

Improving communication

It’s about the ability to share device audio when in a video call we are sharing screen from a device based on iOS or Android. In this way, next to the image we can listen to the audio that is being played at that moment on the phone or tablet.

What this improvement does is facilitate communication, because now meeting participants listen to device audio while the presenter shares content. An audio that can be a voice recording, music, audio from another application in the background or multitasking …

In order to take advantage of this improvement, which is disabled by default, those interested will see a new option to add the device’s audio. This new switch is next to the “Share screen” option.. We assume that it is disabled by default to protect the privacy of the user who is unaware of the existence of this function.

The new feature can be used on iPhone and iPad, as long as they have a version equal to or higher than iOS 13 and in the case of Android it will be necessary to have at least Android 10. The rollout is being progressive, and hopefully it will be completed by the end of June.

