Tamagotchi fans’ dream comes true and is in the form of a smartwatch

Although it is a toy that is already on the shelves of stores as if it had been a lifetime, it is impossible to forget those first moments when they landed on the market in the 90s: from children to adults, everyone happened to have one of these Tamagotchis in their pocket who were fed, cleaned, taken for walks and entertained as if it were a real pet. And I don’t want to tell you anything when the poor passed away 20, 30 or 35 days later.

Tamagotchi Smart. Bandai namco

Now, that small empire created in the heat of those old Tamagotchis has decided to incarnate itself in a smart watch that expands its screen to accommodate the home of our little creature. Not in vain, It is the turn that those responsible believe that it needs to continue succeedingIf the more than 83 million devices sold around the world do not seem like many to you.

Smart and to eat

What Bandai Namco has done is nothing but transform your Tamagotchis into smart watches, with huge screens and a beautiful design thanks to a silicone coating (in greenish and pink colors) that makes wearing it on the wrist very comfortable. And do not think that those smart functions are only to feed the screen pet, we can also use it as a pedometer or to give it voice commands.

It is not clear that these orders have to do with a virtual assistant, such as those of Google, Apple or Amazon, so they will be limited to very specific phrases to call our creature and make him see that we are by his side. In addition, in the information provided there are not many references to the possibility of linking it with a smartphone. That is because Namco Bandai has designed it thinking that it is still a toy (for children and adults) and that is why this model will be compatible with TamaSma cards, which allow us to unlock new characters or items within which it is itself Tamagotchi set and sold separately.

Although that smart condition that is attributed this phone is relatively far from the concept we have related to connected devices (mobile or own data), does not mean that Bandai Namco has decided on a model that could open new doors in the future. And one of them, why not, have the shape of a real smartwatc.

