Tallaght community rocked after ‘real character’ former councillor dies suddenly

Tributes have poured in this week for local Labour politician and community activist Denis Mackin, who sadly passed away unexpectedly in Tallaght Hospital on Monday June 28th.

Mackin, who lived in Kilnamanagh, was deeply involved in his local community and was a former South Dublin County Councillor for Kilnamanagh and Tallaght Central.

TD Alan Kelly paid tribute to the former Labour councillor, saying ¨Very sad to hear of the passing of my good friend & Labour comrade Denis Mackin.

“A member all his life & a former Cllr representing Tallaght. Denis was loyal to the core. His musical/singing talents will be sadly missed at our national conferences.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Former Mayor of South Dublin County Council Dermot Looney also paid tribute to Mr Mackin.

¨A real character who represented Kilnamanagh and Tallaght Central on SDCC and was a longtime member of the Labour Party.

“Thoughts are with his family and many friends. Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.”

Mackin continued to be heavily involved with his local community following his days as a councillor and was the chairperson of the Old Bawn Community School.

The school said on Twitter: “So sad to hear of the passing of the Chairperson of the BOM Denis Mackin.

”He was dedicated to his role on the board and his wisdom and commitment to the students in Old Bawn Community school will be missed greatly.”

A book of condolences has been set up online by South Dublin County Council and will remain open until the 19th of July, when it will then be shared with the Mackin family.

Mayor of SDCC, Peter Kavanagh, said: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Mackin.

“I would like to honour the contribution Denis gave to this Council and County and offer my condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Denis Mackin is survived by his wife Betty, children John, Denis and Ciara and his 10 grandchildren.

A private funeral mass will be held on Friday morning in St Kevin’s Church in Kilnamanagh followed by his cremation service at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 11.40am.