SwitchBot, products to make a smart home

Devices that push buttons remotely, presence detectors, systems that identify if a door has been opened, devices to open and close curtains … all integrated with voice assistants and managed from mobile apps.

That is what the SwitchBot brand offers, a brand that has presented new devices to its varied range. We have been able to try some of them, and we leave it to you in this video:

From the motion sensor, which costs 21 euros in this link, to the contact sensor that we use to identify if a door has been opened, which costs the same in this other link, the devices are very varied, although personally I prefer the one that opens and closes curtains, 107 euros the pair in this link.

Once the app is installed on the mobile, we only have to press the buttons of each device so that they are identified by bluetooth, it is a matter of seconds. By having them all in the app, we can start receiving notifications, as well as creating scenes, group actions with a single click.

These scenes allow, for example, that a button is pressed and the curtain is opened at a certain time, or that by clicking on the scene from the mobile phone, several devices are activated or deactivated at the same time.

Among those that attract the most attention, in addition to the three mentioned before, we have the device that has a digital finger to press a button or a switch, an interesting piece of information to make it easier to activate something that does not have any type of connectivity or intelligence.

Home automation is becoming more and more affordable, and these types of brands prove it, offering connected systems at a low price so that anyone can have a reliable platform that increases comfort and security at home.