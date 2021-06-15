Study experimented with a humanoid robot for the entertainment of the elderly

In these times, there have been several robots experimental humanoids, within the framework of various investigations, usually multidisciplinary.

A new specimen, created at Nayang Technological University, Singapore, He was put to the test to fulfill entertainment tasks with the elderly.

A humanoid robot for the entertainment of the elderly

The robotic platform reviewed is called Nadine and was created with the purpose of evaluating how a robot can collaborate in the entertainment of elderly people, through the execution of dynamics and games, such as the classic bingo.

The robot in question has a human appearance and is endowed with the ability to emit certain gestures, to convey a certain sensation of realism.

Far from emerging as a replacement for the dedicated care that many elderly people must receive, especially those who reside in homes, Nadine’s implementation is justified as a stimulus to combat the loneliness that these people generally face.

The Nayang Technological University proposal was specially designed to work with the elderly. The platform can be activated at any time and the interactions are adapted to each context, offering the possibility of repeating the numbers of a bingo game each time it is requested and even mentioning a sentence again more slowly.

Magnenat Thalmann, lead researcher for this study, and his team experimented with a first deployment of this technology in a Singaporean nursing home, with 29 people who were at least 60 years old.

To assess Nadine’s reception as the host of a bingo game, the participants’ reaction was observed with cameras. Interestingly, when repeating the dynamic with nurses, motivation decreased.

Certainly, the impact of interacting with a robot, which for past generations was only a reality in science fiction movies and stories, brought an additional share of interest, since it is a totally out of the ordinary experience for them.

In robotics, the development of assistance robots has been deployed in diverse areas, of industrial types, linked to medicine and even linked to the provision of assistance services in shopping centers or other public spaces.

In Nadine’s case, her projection is like a social robot. Its managers are already working on improving their ability to understand more environmental stimuli, to interact in a closer and more consistent way.

This is a clear example of the potential that social robots have as companionship and care tools for older adults.

Some investigation background They have been published since 2019 in the repository of the Nayang Technological University. A more recent report of this study has been published in a preliminary way and can be consulted in the following link.