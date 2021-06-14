WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application worldwide, where we can chat with our friends, family or work colleagues. Although most of the time we use the application to socialize, on other occasions we share very important information or documentation that we do not want to be available to everyone. This time we will teach you a series of tricks to improve the privacy of your account.

It is necessary to clarify that these tricks that we will teach you below work for mobile phones with an operating system Android Y ios of iPhone; In addition, it will not be necessary to download an additional application from Google Play, App Store or any other virtual store, since all the configurations will be made from WhatsApp.

TEMPORARY MESSAGES

When we send relevant information such as: bank account numbers, passwords, receipts with our address, etc., many times we do not want this data to fall into the hands of third parties, therefore, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has recently added “Temporary Messages” , a function that will take care of disappearing all the messages of a certain chat after 7 days of having activated the function.

Opens WhatsApp and enter a chat.

and enter a chat. Press the three dots in the upper right and choose “View contact”.

Find and choose the option “Temporary Messages.”

A new window will open with two alternatives: “Activated” and “Deactivated”, we choose the first one.

Ready, we leave the chat and the messages you write from now on will disappear in 7 days.

WHO CAN SEE YOUR PROFILE PHOTO, NAME, INFORMATION AND LAST CONNECTION TIME

When we install WhatsApp for the first time by default all people who have our number will be able to see our information such as: profile photo, name and description. So that only your contacts have access to the data mentioned above, follow these steps:

Opens WhatsApp , press the three points that are in the upper right part and choose the option of “Settings”.

, press the three points that are in the upper right part and choose the option of “Settings”. In this part, six tabs will appear and we choose “Privacy”.

Here we click on “Profile picture” and configure whether “Everyone,” My contacts or “Nobody” can see it.

So that no one can see our “Information” we press the tab of the same name and we also choose who can see it.

Finally, so that no one accesses our last connection time, we enter “Last time” and choose any of the three options.

WHO CAN ADD YOU TO A GROUP

Surely that chatting through the application has happened to you and suddenly you are added to a group of WhatsApp where you do not know anyone and much less the person who added you, because of this you choose to leave the group like most other users. This will no longer be a problem because the app has a function to determine who can and who cannot add you to groups.

We open “Settings”.

We click on “Account”.

We select “Privacy”.

We go to “Groups” and choose an option.

It can be between “All”, “My Contacts” and “My Contacts Except”.

VERIFICATION IN TWO STEPS

WhatsApp check if the number we registered belongs to us How? When we download the app we have to provide our phone number so that we can receive a message with a code, which we will place in the app to validate its authenticity. This action is only carried out once, however, if we want to reinforce security every time we log in, we must activate the “Two-step verification”.