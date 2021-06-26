State Trojans are coming: is the state reading my WhatsApp chat now?

The Bundestag decides that the federal police and all 19 federal and state intelligence services will be allowed to use state Trojans in the future. This means that the officers are now also allowed to conduct encrypted communications from suspects.

Investigators have been able to hack into suspects’ hardware under certain conditions since 2017.

The Bundestag has now decided that this regulation will also be extended to the Federal Police and all 19 federal and state intelligence services. With the changes to the Constitutional Protection Act and the Federal Police Act, the grand coalition is clearing the way for the state Trojans.

One state Trojan for everyone

With the help of state trojans, the investigators will in future be able to access chats or calls. The hack then happens either before the content is encrypted or after it is decrypted again.

The average consumer among WhatsApp users doesn’t have to worry that the secret plans for Aunt Erna’s 80th birthday will be exposed.

Because this type of surveillance is “about a very manageable number of cases per year,” says Mathias Middelberg, domestic policy spokesman for the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. It is simply a matter of “bringing the constitutional protection law up to the state of the art.”

Particular attention is paid to the fight against right-wing terrorism, notes the SPD member Uli Grötsch, who is a member of the Bundestag committee for home affairs and homeland.

Monitoring can now also take place preventively

The new legal situation now also enables civil servants to take preventive action. That means: The monitoring can also take place in case of suspicion.

So as soon as there is an urgent danger “for the existence or the security of the federal government or a state or for the life, limb or freedom of a person or things of significant value whose preservation is in the public interest”.

Then suspects, but also their contact persons, can be scrutinized.

The amendment to the law has met with criticism

Of course, it is almost impossible that the whole of society will be happy with the change in the law on such a sensitive issue.

The industry association Bitkom, for example, writes on Twitter: “The discussion on the state Trojan shows: the security and trustworthiness of telecommunications networks and services are valuable and must not be undermined. Bitkom advocates broad social debate instead of hasty regulatory measures. “

The discussion on the #State Trojans shows that the security and trustworthiness of telecommunications networks and services are valuable assets and must not be undermined. Bitkom advocates broad social debate instead of rapid regulatory action. – Bitkom (@Bitkom) June 9, 2021

And there are also critical voices from the ranks of the opposition – as with the 2017 amendment. For example, Anke Domscheit-Berg writes from the Left Party on Twitter: “The consequences of the state Trojan are not only serious for IT security, but also mean an expansion of the monitoring infrastructure.”

But it is not just the opposition that is raising critical voices. There is also rejection from within the grand coalition. The SPD co-chair Saskia Esken writes on Twitter, she believes “the use of state Trojans continues to be wrong, especially in the hands of secret services.”

This type of surveillance is “a fundamental encroachment on our freedoms” and represents a “security risk to our economy”.