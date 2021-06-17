‘Star’ horse riding teen tragically killed in Rathcoole training accident named locally

A ‘star’ teenage horse rider who was tragically killed in a training accident at a south Dublin equestrian centre on Tuesday has been named locally.

Tiggy Hancock, 15, understood to be from Bagenalstown in Carlow, suffered serious injuries during a training exercise at Greenogue Equestrian Centre at 2pm.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services at the centre in Tay Lane, Rathcoole, Tiggy later died in Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Greenogue Equestrian Centre described the young girl as a “star” horse rider saying that the whole community is in a state of mourning.

They told Dublin Live: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the poor child. She was a star in the equestrian community and will be hugely missed.

Devastated pals of the talented teenager rallied together sharing their fond memories of the up and coming horse rider.









One pal said: ¨Truly devastating news. We have lost the brightest star and her loss will be immeasurable. Deepest condolences to her family on this tragic loss.¨

A second added: “I had the pleasure of knowing this amazing young lady who was always smiling, extremely polite and an amazing horse woman. Deepest sympathies to her family. RIP beautiful.¨









A third said: “Just an incredible shock for everyone and her poor family and trainer. It will take a long time to come to terms with losing her.”

Horse Sport Ireland expressed their sympathies to Tiggy’s family who they described as a “much-loved member of the equestrian community”

They said: ¨The loss of a young person is always particularly hard to comprehend. This will be a difficult time for team mates and friends in the sport. Horse Sport Ireland encourages them or their parents to come forward and seek support.”

They added: ¨HSI have a designated support person to assist individuals affected, if they are struggling with this terrible loss. Please email: [email protected]”









A garda spokeswoman said: “Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service were in attendance and providing medical assistance to a young female (15 years) who was injured during an exercise event.

“She was removed to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin where she later passed away.

“The Coroner has been notified of this tragic incident. The Health and Safety Authority have also been notified and will carry out an examination tomorrow, Thursday 17th June, 2021.”

The spokeswoman added that investigations into the incident are ongoing with a file being prepared for the Coroners Court.”