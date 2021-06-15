STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Requirements: This is the price of the new generation on PC

Not long ago we were finally able to see the first video with scenes from the real game of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, one of the great exclusives that Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will receive, and that will also have a version for PC. This game will be limited to the new generation, which means that it will not have to start from the limitations that a development for Xbox One would have imposed, and that it will offer a first-rate technical section.

This is excellent news, as it means that STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been developed and optimized to take advantage, from scratch, the potential offered by next-generation consoles, and that therefore we can expect an experience superior to anything we have seen so far in similar titles.

The first trailer that we have seen, and that you can find right at the end of this article, confirms it, since it presents outstanding technical finish, of which we can especially highlight the level of detail of the scenarios, the complexity of the geometry, the modeling of the characters and what appears to be ray tracing applied to reflections. GSC Gameworld, responsible for the development of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, has used the latest version of Unreal Engine 4 to shape this long-awaited game.

However, we also have bad news, and that is that this leap at a technical level will force us to assume “the price of the new generation” in PC, that is, to deal with an increase in minimum and recommended requirements that will take us directly out of the comfort zone in which the developments centered around PS4 and Xbox One had plunged us.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl minimum requirements

Windows 10 as the operating system.

Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor.

8 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card.

150 GB of free space (SSD).

As we can see, what were previously the recommended requirements of games developed based on the Xbox One and PS4 base they now become the minimum requirements of the new generation.

I want to highlight a major error in processor equivalences, as the Core i5-7600K has four cores and four threads, while the Ryzen 5 1600X has six cores and twelve threads. The correct equivalence to the first would be a Ryzen 3 2300X.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Recommended Requirements

Windows 10 as the operating system.

Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor.

16 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2070 Super or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

150 GB of free space (SSD).

There are three graphics cards that, in rasterization, offer a very similar performance, so I have nothing to object to. The equivalence at the CPU level is not too bad either, since both processors have 8 cores. However, the Core i7-9700K has higher single-wire performance, while the Ryzen 7 3700X has twice as many threads (16), thanks to SMT technology.

The release of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will occur on April 28, 2022. The list of requirements that we have seen on Steam clearly indicates that we will need an SSD. This does not mean, in principle, that the game will not work if we install it on an HDD, but it is likely that if we do, we will have to assume very long loading times, and texture loading problems and popping effects derived from the slowness of this type of storage unit.