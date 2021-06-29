SSR, an environmental sustainability assessment standard for space technology

It is estimated that there are millions of objects sent from Earth that orbit in space during all these decades of testing and research. Many of them after their useful life have ended up reduced to garbage in orbit.

To control this situation in this area of ​​rapid growth, a sustainability evaluation system that applies to space technology was presented, which aims to become an indicator that generates competitiveness in the industry.

Upon reaching the end of their utility cycle or when suffering some kind of significant damage, some devices sent into space are able to direct their orbit, making use of their last capabilities, to return to earth and destroy themselves in a safe area. However, this model responds to more sophisticated and recent systems. Simpler or older technologies simply drift when they reach the end of their useful life, becoming potential projectiles that could seriously damage satellites, rockets and other space vehicles.

In fertile times for space research, in which even tourism has reached concrete projections, caring for the space environment conditions the proper development of these initiatives.

SSR, Spatial Sustainability Rating

In 2019, faced with this patent and growing problem, the World Economic Forum proposed the creation of a system called Space Sustainability Rating (SSR). When presenting the purpose pursued with this initiative, it held a contest to be awarded the design of this tool.

The selected organizations were the European Space Agency, plus an American team led by Assistant Professor Danielle Wood, director of the MIT Space Enabled group, in collaboration with Minoo Rathnasabapathy, also of Space Enabled; Professor Moriba Jah of the University of Texas at Austin and Simon Potter of the space engineering and analysis company BryceTech.

“The development and deployment of SSR comes at a crucial time in ongoing efforts to foster responsible behavior among a growing and increasingly diverse group of space actors.”Potter pointed out in conversation with the MIT. ‘Satellites are being launched in much larger numbers, increasing the threat to the long-term sustainability of the space environment. Security sector reform aims to incentivize space actors to consider sustainability as a critical component of mission design and operations, in the same way that environmental, social and governance considerations are increasingly being integrated. more on activities on Earth »added.

After two years of design, the evaluation system was presented

Assuming the role of a quality standard, SSR aims to determine the sustainability of manufacturers and operators of technology for space use. Its evaluation focuses on elements such as plans to withdraw these systems from orbit once their missions are completed, the choice of their orbital altitude, the ability of these systems to be detected and identified from the ground, the existence and effectiveness of the measures. taken to avoid collisions, the size and number of objects dislodged into space from the object’s launch vehicle and the exchange of data between the orbiting device and a control base.

SSR will be enabled in the future as a voluntary evaluation system, which provides access to a certification and qualification that testifies to the level of sustainability of the technologies used.

Having recently completed its design period, this qualification system is now ready to move on to its first practical applications and the space center of the Swiss Institute of Technology in Lausanne (eSpace) will be the first institution with which this assessment will be applied. , after being selected through a competitive application process.

The World Economic Forum added to its team of security advisers the researchers after the deployment of SSR, who will collaborate with recommendations and possible future reforms to this system, as well as provide assistance to countries to adhere to these principles as part of its policies, communicating the value of sustainability applied to the spatial field.