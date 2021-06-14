Square Enix presents its next releases at E3 2021

E3 2021. After the first advances, this weekend some of the main conferences of the video game fair have finally taken place, with announcements of large developers like Square Enix, that in the small space of just 40 minutes, it managed to condense a good number of launches, among which the confirmation of the rumored new Guardians of the Galaxy title stood out.

However, the absence of new details about the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake never ceases to surprise us, perhaps justified by the recent arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade; or Final Fantasy XVI, which promised a fairly close development and release, which could have been relegated to the next Tokyo Game Show celebration.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

A clear star of the Square Enix conference, almost a third of his presence at the fair was dedicated to the global presentation of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, an action title developed by the veteran Eidos-Montréal team, who have worked closely with Marvel Entertainment to offer an authentic and original experience inspired by the more than 50 years of Guardians of the Galaxy history.

Taking the comics as its base, and with a soundtrack entirely inspired by the 80s, this adventure will take us on a crazy stellar journey in which Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians will accidentally become the first and last line of defense of the Galaxy. Thus, as we could see in the first images and gameplays shown, we will again find a gameplay title very similar to the recent Marvel’s Averngers, with a beat ’em up model focused on the special and combined abilities of these well-known characters.

Presented as another intergenerational title, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will land on October 26 on the PS4 and PS5 consoles, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, as well as on PC through Steam and the GeForce NOW streaming service.

Babylon’s Fall

Surprising us with a new IP, we find this hack and slash fantasy and action title developed in association with PlatinumGames, revealing a clear influence on the combat style of NieR: Automata (although calm, it will not be any Core game for Yoko Taro’s story).

With fluid cooperative combat, powerful weapons and a unique and surprising artistic style, without a doubt one of the greatest strengths of Babylon’s Fall is the confirmation of its online cooperative mode, which will allow us to create groups of up to four players; as well as the advancement of the inclusion of new modes after its launch, which will be added at no additional cost.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Another of the great surprises of Square Enix was the presentation of this new title in the Final Fantasy saga, with a game concept totally different from what we are used to, and an aesthetic that will mix conventional fantasy with a current and futuristic touch.

And it is that although some rumors had already been advanced about this game, pointing towards the first contact of the company with the Souls genre, finally this game by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo seems to have opted for a more similar hack and slash format to the Devil May Cry saga.

Although undoubtedly the most interesting thing about this game will be knowing exactly where it fits within this fantasy universe with more than 30 years, in fact its main antagonist being a renewed Garland, villain from the first original installment. «Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with determination to defeat Chaos as they open the doors to the Sanctuary of Chaos. However, doubts remain: are they really the Warriors of Light according to the predicted prophecy?«, Reads the advanced synopsis.

With an unspecified date within 2022, it never ceases to surprise us that this game continues to be raised as an intergenerational title, confirming its availability for PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remastered

In fact, speaking of the original saga of these role-playing games, Square Enix also announced the return of the first six installments of Final Fantasy, remastered in a unique way to adapt these games to the current era, keeping the classic 2D pixel format.

Thus, the six titles will arrive in a compilation pack that will be available “soon” for PC through Steam and on both Android and iOS phones.

Life is Strange: True Collors

Three months after its first presentation, we finally see new details about the next installment of this interactive graphic adventure of an emotional nature.

On this occasion, in addition to the developers’ own comments, we were able to see how Alex’s special abilities will work, who will be able to observe the emotions of others through their auras, allowing us to open new lines of dialogue depending on the way in which we interact with them and the stage.

Dated for September 10, Life is Strange: True Collors will be available for PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Sereis X | S, PC and Stadia.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

On the other hand, the company also took the opportunity to announce the remastering of the first two installments of this franchise, which will improve the general quality of the game in all characters and environments, as well as the important change in the animations of the characters with the integration of the full facial mocap performance, and even some updated and refined puzzles and functionalities to deliver a smoother gaming experience.

With a pre-purchase already available, this package will be available on September 30, repeating availability on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Hitman sniper

Presenting a completely original story set in the Hitman Universe, this time we will not control Agent 47, but will live the events that followed his disappearance, continuing the story of The Shadows. By activating Initiative 426, also known as The Shadows, we will take part in a group of highly trained snipers to eliminate a new criminal network that threatens to shatter global stability.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will arrive as a completely free game this year, with an exclusivity for iOS and Android mobile terminals.

Other Square Enix announcements

Lastly, Square Enix’s presence at E3 2021 was rounded off with some quick teasers of other of their previously featured titles, with the opening scene of the remastered Legends of Mana, a new teaser for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, opening NieR Re pre-registration[in]carnation, or the arrival of new content for games like Marvel’s Avengers, Legends of Mana and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

