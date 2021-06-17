Spotify launches Greenroom, its Clubhouse rival

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Clubhouse has already officially had one more rival. In addition to Twitter Spaces, it was known that other platforms were also preparing their own audio chat rooms (for example, Facebook will launch Live Audio Chats throughout the summer) and one of them, Spotify, has just officially introduced them.

As we anticipated, the new tool is called Spotify Greenroom and has been developed after Spotify bought the Locker Room app last March, focused on sports, but which already allowed the creation of audio rooms. Thus, the company has only had to adapt the function and integrate it to fully enter the live audio market and rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces and the others.

How does Spotify Greenroom work and what features does it have? The first thing that can be highlighted is that it is an independent mobile app, already available for both iOS and Android, in more than 135 of the 178 countries in which Spotify is present around the world.

As it is created on the code of Locker Room, current users of this app will see how in the coming days it changes and is updated, changing its name to Spotify Greenroom and incorporating all its features, as well as Spotify’s corporate color and typography.

By using the Spotify Greenroom app, Spotify users can join an audio room or open their own room… and easily turn those conversations into podcasts. Let us remember that for Spotify the podcast market is strategic and in recent months it has launched numerous novelties to become one of the fundamental ‘players’ in this field.

There is a search engine to find rooms of interest. Spotify has broadened the search criteria for Locker Room so that not only are sports rooms already found, but interests and themes are more general.

Users can also receive notifications when a user they follow on Spotify opens a live room on Spotify Greenroom, or they can also receive recommendations based on their likes and activity on both Greenroom and Spotify.

As in the rest of the audio chat apps, in the rooms the users who speak are located at the top of the screen, where their user icons are seen, while the icons of the listeners are seen at the bottom . Users can be muted and the moderators have other control tools to ensure the smooth running of the audio session.

Up to 1,000 people can gather in each Spotify Greenroom, although the company has indicated that it intends to increase the number soon. Users can applaud and “reward” speakers by giving them “gems” a kind of virtual good that stands out alongside their profile. At the moment they cannot be exchanged for money, although it is a feature that Greenroom may be considering in the future.

After the live room is over, creators can easily convert their content into a podcast and upload it to Spotify itself. Users, for their part, have a chat system and also options to report abusive behavior live. Spotify claims that it has created a specific moderation team to manage that content.

Spotify has indicated that it will incorporate improvements in Greenroom in the coming months. Throughout the summer it promises to include the possibility of programming rooms and other tools such as music programming or the launch of a program to encourage creators to share more content in the app. At the moment this will begin to be tested in the United States in the coming weeks, although no details have been provided on how much money will be obtained or in what way.

.