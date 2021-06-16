Spotify joins the audio room trend with Greenroom

There is no doubt that ClubHouse made a significant impact on the social media market. At a time when we thought that platforms of this type were complete, comes the possibility of creating audio rooms. Thus, practically all the companies decided to launch their own version and today the Spotify audio rooms are premiering.

The company has made it possible through an independent app called Greenroom, where you can create audio chats and even record them.

This is Greenroom, Spotify’s audio room service

Although Spotify is not a social network, it did not think twice to join the wave of audio chats. Thus, Greenroom was launched in a limited beta version, the good results of which led to the release of the stable version in 135 countries today. In addition to this, the company has spoken of an incentive for the creators of popular and highly interactive audio rooms. They have even generated a form where you can register from now to opt for Spotify audio room monetization.

It should be noted that the application so far is completely free and it does not matter what type of Spotify account you have. Also, if you don’t have a Spotify account, you can still download the app and register from Greenroom easily.

As in other options, the audio rooms of the Spotify app will allow you to create chats with several interlocutors and many listeners. A very interesting element in the development of the rooms are the so-called “Gems”. This is a kind of reward or like that you can give if you like what someone is saying. The idea is that we can measure the acceptance of what we transmit based on this.

Although the app has been released for Android and iOS, the link for the Playstore is broken at this time. In that sense, until it is solved, it is best to opt for the iOS version.

To obtain the, follow this link.

