spain wants to lead innovative 6g projects

Among the different types of mobile networks we find 5G as the most advanced technology of the moment, but it is still in its initial phase of which there is a long way to go. However, despite the fact that there is much deployment to be done and many projects to apply the benefits of this technology, the truth is that the next generation is already being considered. 6G, a technology that will come to replace 5G, is scheduled for around 2030. The initial work has already begun and today we know that the Government of Spain is seeking identify innovative and solvent projects in the deployment of 5G and 6G technologies.

With the deployment of 5G SA We can say at once that we already have this technology in full with all its advantages. Among them, higher speed, more capacity (connected devices) and less latency. There are many projects that can benefit from this, such as remote surgery or mobile gaming, but there are also many to be identified. Some will be able to go live with 5G while others will have to wait for the arrival of 6G in a few years.

Find innovative and solvent projects

For this reason, the government of Spain launches an Expression of Interest to identify innovative and solvent projects in the deployment of 5G and 6G technologies. In this case, it has been the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation the one who wants to find projects aligned with the European strategic research and innovation agenda of 5G and 6G. The projects must comply with the Joint Undertaking on Smart Networks and Services of the European Union.

This initiative aims to develop and innovate around the future 6G technology. In addition, it does not forget the applications that an advanced 5G can have to strengthen future digital services. In any case, the EU wants to promote digital autonomy and also lead the technological evolution of its citizens with respect to the rest of the world.

This Expression of Interest is addressed to Public Universities and Public Research Bodies. Of course, these must have been part of some international program of the highest scientific level in 5G technology. All this will be accredited in the documentation presented, in addition to confirming whether they allow public-private collaboration, vital for the evolution of technologies.

Be that as it may, all projects submitted must “Collect the benefits foreseen for the territory where the project is carried out and the impact they would have on the creation of direct and indirect employment”. Expressions of interest may be sent up to the day July 9, 2021.