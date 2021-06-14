Spain Travel Health is the mobile app that foreigners should use to travel to Spain, but the bad translation and errors are making it difficult

The Covid Digital Certificate It already works in Spain, but while this document allows Spaniards to travel through Europe proving that they are vaccinated, foreigners who travel to our country need to confirm the same with another app called Spain Travel Health (SpTH).

The mobile app however seems to have several problems that affect from the translation of the texts into English to their erratic functioning with disconnections and situations that prevent the completion of the form correctly.

A look at …

This is what foreigners must do to travel to Spain

The Ministry of Health activated on June 7, 2021 the new requirements to enter Spain from abroad (Spanish, English), and among them it is necessary fill in a health control form before starting your trip.

The Spain Travel Health application is available in four languages.

The way to do it varies:

If they travel by or through the app Spain Travel Health-SpTH which is available both in the App Store (iOS) and in the Google Play Store (Android).

If they travel by .

By filling in the form the French multinational Atos under the supervision of Aena Aeropuertos SA.

Thierry Breton, who some call the corporate commissioner for his past as manager of the French multinational Atos from 2008 to 2019.

This company has received numerous European public contracts in recent years, and as stated in Public in July 2020, Thierry Breton, current EU Internal Market Commissioner, was President of Atos from 2008 to one week after being appointed commissioner in October 2019.

The reviews are mixed, and while on Android the score is 3.7 out of 5 right now, on iOS that score is 4.2 out of 5.

The official announcement highlighted how the tool was launched “in 25 calendar days”, And although it has been updated throughout this time, both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store have mixed reviews.

I guess whoever wrote this text (which has been shown to millions of tourists on behalf of the Government of Spain) did not learn in ESO the difference between explanatory and specific sentences especifica️😂 (This doesn’t count as prescriptivism, does it? 😂) pic.twitter.com/tLuya4eDTf – Enrique Benítez (@aspiratas) August 22, 2020

Complaints range from the apparent use of Google Translate for English translation —Something that makes the result inaccurate in some sentences— to disconnections when using it that cause users to not be able to fill in the form:

From the creators of the Renfe and Tax Agency websites comes Spain Travel Health, the app to travel to Spain. You will see the laughter (and the collapse) at the airport health control 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nF2ya3dMUx – Juan (@jcasero) July 8, 2020

The tool is beginning to be used by users, and Alfredo González, Secretary General of Digital Health, Information and Innovation of the Ministry of Health, commented a few days ago how Spain has managed up to 1,752 European Digital COVID Certificates through the app.

However, criticisms persist when using the app, which, for example, presents complex situations. A user who traveled to Mallorca explained how the form I asked him for his seat number but he didn’t have it because he hadn’t paid to reserve it.

@Ryanair @Ryanair_ES I travel to Mallorca on Monday and now I m registering on Spain Travel Health but they ask my seat number. I don’t want to pay to checking in, so I need to wait 24h before departure. But We need to fill in the document 48h before. How can I do? – Guillaume Jln (@JGuillaumee) June 12, 2021

Not having it I couldn’t fill in the form on time, which resulted in a logically complex situation for the traveler.

Negative reviews are numerous in both the App Store and the Play Store.

In the case of the Android version, there are several complaints that point to how you can’t leave the form in the background to check information to enter because you lose all progress, as well as intermittent crashes that make completing the entire process cumbersome and uncomfortable.

Spain’s useless bureaucratic anti-Covid measures. Exhibit 2345: The Spain Travel Health developed by @Atos with public money. pic.twitter.com/fIGUje28jF – Mark (@MarkVillacampa) September 17, 2020

The complaints are frequent and those who criticize it suggest that it is more recommended use the website that allows the equivalent process to be carried out and that apparently is not so affected by problems.

There is indeed more positive than negative ratings for the app in its Android version (3.7 total score) and iOS (4.2 total score), but still on social networks.

In Engadget we have contacted the Ministry of Health to try to clarify the situation and the problems that affect the application, and we will expand this information if we receive a response.