Spain reaches 38 million users of social networks

As every June 30 for 11 years, today the World Social Media Dayplatforms used by almost 50% of Internet users to connect with their friends and family.

According to data from the Digital 2021 report prepared by Hootsuite and We Are Social, during the first quarter of 2021 there has been an increase of more than 3% in the number of users of social networks worldwide. In this sense, there are already more than 4,300 million people who use these platforms (more than 55% of the world population).

In the first half of the year, users of social networks have spent, on average, 2 hours and 22 minutes a day connected to social networks. They mainly do it from their mobile phones.

The most widely used social network is Facebook, with more than 2,850 million users, followed by YouTube, with 2,291 million, while WhatsApp has 2,000 million and Facebook Messenger has 1,300 million.

However, according to the data in the report, Facebook is not the favorite social network of users, but is in second place. In first position is WhatsApp, which is the main social platform for more than 24% of users. It is followed by Facebook, which is chosen by 21.8% of users, followed by Instagram (18.4%) and Twitter (4.8%).

Regarding the data for Spain, the report establishes that currently there are almost 38 million social media users, which is equivalent to 80% of the population; almost 98% connect through a mobile phone, and spend almost 2 hours a day there.

The platforms most used by Spaniards are WhatsApp (89.5%), YouTube (89.3%) and Facebook (79.2%). Women prefer to use Facebook (54.5%), YouTube (50.3%), Instagram (53.7%), Snapchat (74.3%) and Pinterest (74.2%). However, it is men who prefer LinkedIn (53.5%) and Twitter (62.8%).

