Spain leads the creation of the first European open source chip: this is eProcessor, a step forward to compete in hardware

Spain has the opportunity to become a protagonist in the European race to gain independence from the US and Asia at the hardware level. In the midst of the semiconductor crisis, from the European Union are working on a project to create their own chips and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) has been chosen to lead it.

With a budget of 8 million euros over the next three years, the eProcessor project aims to develop the first European open source chip. A chip with RISC-V architecture, which seeks to become the free alternative to Intel, AMD and ARM-based designs.

In addition to coordinating the project, Spain wants to take another march and talks are already active to establish who will start its production. “Work is being done at a national and international level to see which Spanish and European companies can manufacture them“, explains Nadia Calviño, Vice President of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

In early June, Bosch announced a new semiconductor factory in Dresden, Germany. An ambitious project of common European interest (IPCEI) that shows the interest in creating our own hardware. However, the European chip project goes further, focusing on its development and design. This is what we know about this promising project.

The European open chip project was born in Barcelona

Lizard was the first generation of this European open chip project. Developed by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center in 2019 and based on 65 nanometer transistors from TSMC.

At the end of 2019, a team of 30 researchers from the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, the National Microelectronics Center and the Computer Research Center of the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico showed the initial ‘Lizard’ design, name given to the first open source chip, based on the ISA architecture.

“The fact that they are open pretends get around the possibility of chips incorporating rear doors or instructions that may be detrimental to the security or privacy of users “, explained Mateo Valero, director of the BSC.

In this case, the chipset is based on 65 nanometer transistors from TSMC. In mid-2021, the same team announced the second generation of the Lagarto processors, already sent to be manufactured.

The new design sent to manufacture.

In its second generation, the chip improved its performance by 15%, added new drivers and increased the area to 8.6 mm2.

The eProcessor project will be framed within other supercomputing projects such as the ‘European Processor Initiative’, ‘Low-Energy Toolset for Heterogeneous Computing’, ‘MareNostrum Experimental Exascale Platform’, ‘POP2 CoE’, ‘Tulipp’, ‘EuroEXA’ or ‘ExaNeSt’.

While some of the eProcessor versions are intended for supercomputing and data servers, it is also working on using this RISC-V chip in artificial intelligence for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), processors for cars as well as CPUs for IoT and mobile devices.

Regarding the use of the RISC-V architecture, in an interview with Engadget, Mateo Valero, director of the BSC explains that “now all supercomputers use Linux because this guarantees the compatibility of the application downwards, but what is not compatible in general it is one hardware with another. What happened at that time with Linux is now happening with hardware thanks to the RISC-V architecture. We are promoting that Europe can develop supercomputers with European hardware. “

Organizations, universities and companies participating in the eProcessor project.

Of the 8 million euros budgeted for European funds, 1.2 million euros will go to the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, who coordinates the project. The rest is shared between the Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden), the Idryma Technologias Kai Erevnas Institute (Greece), the Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza University (Italy), the manufacturer Cortus (France), Christmann Informationstechnik + Medien (Germany), Bielefeld University (Germany), Extoll Gmbh (Germany), Thales (France) and Exascale Performance Systems (Greece).

The movements for its manufacture begin

“The only option Europe has if it wants to be independent in the field of supercomputing it just goes through developing RISC-V processors. And it is a political decision. There is no other solution, “explains Valero.

This week in statements to various media, Pedro Mier, president of the Multisectoral Association of Information Technology, Communications and Electronics Companies (AMETIC), explained that meetings are already taking place to launch a PERTE for the design of these microchips and start their production.

A project to alleviate our dependency on Europe, led from Spain and based on a free architecture that can become a powerful alternative to the traditional proposal of the big manufacturers.

