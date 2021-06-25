Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo, free on the Epic Games Store

We are already on Thursday and that means, among many other things, that the Epic Games Store makes available to all its users for another week not one, but two free games: Sonic mania Y Horizon Chase Turbo, two recent titles, but with a lot of classic aroma.

It is in this spirit that the Epic Games Store itself announces it through its official Twitter account: «We feel retro this week. Sonic Mania + Horizon Chase Turbo are free this week on the Epic Games Store! » The thing is challenging, yes, although it is not an exclusively aesthetic nuance, that too.

We’re feeling ✨retro✨ this week. Sonic Mania + Horizon Chase Turbo are both FREE this week on the Epic Games Store! Https: //t.co/L09RPTwEFJ pic.twitter.com/0qWyPr4Ekm – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 24, 2021

Thus, in Sonic mania we find a classic of the fastest hedgehog in the world of video games, but only in appearance. Developed by third parties -but supervised by the Sonic Team- Sonic mania was released in 2017 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with the clear intention of Re-vindicate the 2D Platforms of Yestery, the ones that made the Sega character great.

On the other hand, Horizon Chase Turbo It is more current in its form, although its background draws directly from and pays homage to the classics of the driving and motor racing genre of the 80s and 90s, like the mythical Out run or Lotus Turbo Challenge. Its original release dates back to 2018 on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

You already know the rest: to get the two free games you have to enter the Epic Games Store page of each of them linked above and click the get button, for which you must be identified with your user account at service. You have time until next July 1, at which time the store will renew the game for free and The Spectrum Retreat is the chosen one.