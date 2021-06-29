Someone is remotely wiping some WD My Book hard drives, do you have one?

For some time now, home storage systems have proliferated that have programs and applications for mobile phones that allow us to access remotely whenever we want. That is why they have become a very efficient solution to keep huge amounts of files, documents, photos or personal videos online so that we can consult them from anywhere on the planet. And of all of them, the most popular are Western Digital (WD), whose My Book Live range makes it easy for us to have a kind of personal server without having to pay the price of a real one, which is therefore Low can be in a price range of 3,000 or more euros. Now, what could happen if you suddenly try to access and find that there is not a single file stored there because someone has deleted it remotely? A nightmare come true That is what has been happening for some dates, specifically five days, which are the ones that have elapsed since certain alarming messages began to appear in user forums that exclusively affect these My Book Live from WD: the Users could not access their hard drives because, literally, they had been vandalized by someone who proceeded to delete all the information on them. But if these testimonials are enough to start taking precautions, it is even more so that WD itself has published a statement acknowledging the problem and confessing that, at least to this day, they do not have a solution to offer their customers, beyond of a temporary preventive shutdown that prevents those who are carrying out these attacks from continuing to delete information. From the company they have warned that “we have determined that some My Book Live devices have been compromised by a certain threat […] In some cases, this has led to a factory reset that appears to erase all data on the hard drive. ” Now, if you are a cloud user, then you have nothing to fear since all the information has been kept backed up at all times. “My Book Live devices received their last firmware update in 2015 […] At this time, we recommend that customers disconnect their My Book Live devices from the Internet to protect their data. ” If this is your case and you have one of these hard drives, we recommend you turn it off, leave it offline and wait for the Americans to publish new software in the next few hours or days capable of avoiding this problem.