Social media bloggers from Croatia and Serbia are promoting Sharm El-Sheikh’s tourist attractions..

South Sinai Governorate announced that Sharm El-Sheikh hosts 17 of the most famous tourist bloggers who influence international social media, from Croatia and Serbia, from 27 to 31 May, with the aim of establishing a base for new and promising tourist markets represented in Eastern European countries.

This comes within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the South Sinai Governorate, which aims to stimulate tourism and create new tourist markets, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, and under the auspices of Major General Khaled Fouda, Governor of South Sinai.

It is noteworthy that the invitation includes visiting tourist attractions, entertainment places, cruises, safari trips, the Antiquities Museum, the religious shrines that Sharm El-Sheikh is famous for, and the exploitation of the great development of social media and its impact on the media and the global tourist market.

A number of tourism and entertainment programs were prepared during their stay in the city, through which photos and videos from Sharm El Sheikh are broadcast on their own channels, which is considered a great promotion for this tourist city on a large scale from countries of the world and the followers of these bloggers and influencers on social media.

The delegation began their visit with a visit to Soho Square, followed by a visit on the second day to the Antiquities Museum and a number of important attractions in the city.