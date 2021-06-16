So you can turn your Apple Watch into an impressive alarm clock

The Cupertino-based firm has become the manufacturer that sells the most watches worldwide thanks to the great success of its family Apple watch. A smartwatch that exudes quality from each of its pores thanks to the large number of functions it offers.

Not to mention the improvements that Apple is implementing to further improve its possibilities. We have a good example in the feature that already allows you to unlock the iPhone through the Apple Watch. But there are some points where this watch doesn’t perform too well.

More than anything because the Apple Watch has a fairly restrained screen size. It is perfect for viewing any notification you receive, but not so much if you want to use the Apple Watch as an alarm clock.

NightWatch turns your Apple Watch into an alarm clock

enlarge photo Apple Watch with NightWatch Nightwatch

Unless you bet on this little signature accessory Nightwatch and that will surprise you by its effectiveness. We are talking about a gadget that combines a charging base, a magnifying glass and an acoustic amplifier.

In this way, Apple Watch becomes a futuristic-looking alarm clock, in addition to being able to hear the alarm better, since it will be amplified. You can even leave the screen off and simply tap NightWach so you can see the time whenever you feel like it.

In addition, you will not have to worry about anything, since the process is extremely easy. The only thing that is necessary is that you place the Apple Watch on this curious gadget and NightWatch will take care of the rest.

To do this, this dock has a magnetic support that will keep the Apple Watch fixed so that it does not move from the support. It should be noted that the magnifying glass has finishes in polished lucite to offer height results, in addition to having a hole at the bottom for you to place your charging base and connect it to the iPhone.

Finally, say that this curious complement for turn Apple Watch into an alarm clock It is compatible with all models of the manufacturer of the bitten apple, in addition to having a price of $ 49.99. Are you interested in NightWatch? Well, you know that through its website you can already reserve this product.

It is true that the Apple Watch now allows you to monitor your daily rest, so it is likely that more than once you sleep with the watch on your wrist. But seeing the price of this gadget, the truth is that it is worth it just to show off its nightstand …

